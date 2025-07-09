GameChange Solar Highlights Module Flexibility as Key Advantage in Safe Harbor Strategy for Utility-Scale Solar Projects

NORWALK, CT - July 9, 2025 - Following the recent passage of the "One Big Beautiful Bill", GameChange Solar is ready to support utility-scale solar developers to establish "start of construction" for new projects to secure their eligibility for the full Investment Tax Credit (ITC). To preserve future project options, GameChange emphasizes the critical importance of designing projects with module flexibility to accommodate potential future module changes.



A key challenge for developers is how to proceed with procurement when final module selection has not been made. GameChange Solar addresses this issue with the module-flexible design of its Genius Tracker system. Featuring unpunched torque tubes, low-profile bearings, and SpeedClamps or flexible purlins, the system accommodates changes in module dimensions or mounting hole patterns without requiring costly field rework. This built-in flexibility allows developers to procure equipment early to secure ITC qualification, while preserving the option to finalize module selection at a later stage."Purchasing tracker components early, before final module selection, is one of the smartest ways developers can maintain ITC eligibility without locking themselves into a specific module supplier prematurely," said Phil Vyhanek, President of GameChange Solar. "Our flexible designs allow developers to move forward with confidence, knowing they won't face costly redesigns or construction delays later. In addition, we offer the protection of a fully USA domestic supply chain."This design approach supports both financial predictability and long-term ROI, especially in a landscape where evolving trade rules and market dynamics continue to affect module availability and pricing."The GameChange team is ready to help customers navigate these changes," Vyhanek added. "Early action, paired with flexible hardware, can protect project economics and reduce regulatory uncertainty."For more information on safe harbor strategies and how GameChange Solar equipment supports flexible procurement and tax credit compliance, contact Brad Sherman, VP Business Development, GameChange Solar.About GameChange SolarGameChange is one of the top three global providers of solar tracker solutions used in utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects around the world. We have delivered over 43 GW of solar trackers and fixed tilt systems that combine fast installation, bankable quality, and unbeatable value through superior engineering, innovative design, and high-volume manufacturing. Our products enable solar panels at power plants to follow the sun's movement across the sky and optimize plant performance while protecting the array from damaging weather conditions.For more information, visit www.gamechangesolar.com.