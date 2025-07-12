Radius Launches Strategic ERG Handbook to Strengthen Employee Networks and Drive Inclusive Culture

Essex, UK — Radius, the expert provider in employee network and resource group development, proudly announces the launch of its latest innovation: the ERG Handbook. This strategic tool is designed to empower organisations to build purpose-driven, inclusive cultures where everyone feels they belong.



Organisations with thriving employee networks, resource groups and communities consistently outperform their peers. They innovate faster, attract top talent, and retain motivated teams. Radius's new ERG Handbook helps companies tap into this advantage by aligning employee networks with broader business and EDI goals.About the ERG Handbook - A Blueprint for Lasting ImpactThe ERG Handbook is a comprehensive guide tailored for every stakeholder involved in employee networks — from Network Leads and Committee Members to EDI Teams and Sponsors. Drawing on 16+ years of real-world expertise, the handbook equips organisations with the knowledge, structure and strategy needed to foster strong, sustainable ERGs.Developed by Radius in Essex, this handbook reflects insights from working with over 1,000 organisations across 125 countries. Whether starting out or scaling up, the ERG Handbook is the essential playbook for employee resource group success.Strategic Benefits - Aligning Networks with Business and Inclusion GoalsBuilt to bridge the gap between purpose and practice, the ERG Handbook helps organisations set clear goals, define roles, and establish impactful governance. It integrates seamlessly with EDI strategies and business objectives, allowing ERGs to become key drivers of innovation, engagement and inclusion.Radius understands that EDI is everyone's business. The ERG Handbook helps embed ERGs into the DNA of an organisation, ensuring their efforts align with long-term goals and measurable impact.Developing Future Leaders - Elevating ERG TalentRecognising the value of network leads is vital to building tomorrow's inclusive leaders. The ERG Handbook connects with Radius's certified programmes, offering professional development pathways for ERG chairs, sponsors and coordinators.By investing in ERG leadership, organisations can unlock future talent, reduce turnover, and spark innovative thinking across all levels. Today's ERG leads are tomorrow's business decision-makers — and Radius is here to help them thrive.Our Global Expertise - Experience That Drives ResultsRadius began life in 2009 as a successful inclusion network. That foundation gives the team unmatched empathy and understanding of the challenges ERG leaders face. Over the years, Radius has evolved into the global expert, supporting thousands of ERG leaders annually and delivering industry-leading programmes and solutions.Based in Essex, Radius is proud to be a fully diverse-owned business with team members from around the world. Its dynamic team of experts has helped shape some of the world's most forward-thinking inclusion strategies.Supporting Sustainability and ESG Through ERGsRadius believes that sustainability and inclusion go hand-in-hand. The ERG Handbook supports networks to promote environmentally conscious and socially responsible practices within their organisations. It also aligns with the UN Sustainability Goals, ensuring ERGs contribute to broader societal change.Get in Touch - Start Building Belonging at Every LevelTo discover how the ERG Handbook can support your networks and help you build a culture of belonging. Together, let's empower your people and transform your workplace from the inside out.