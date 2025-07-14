Natural Power announces Director of Consulting, Europe

Clare will lead Natural Power's European consulting team, overseeing a large, multi-disciplinary group of analysts, advisors, ecologists, planners and project managers. Together, they deliver expert support across a wide range of renewable energy projects throughout the UK and Europe, spanning onshore and offshore wind, solar, energy storage and grid infrastructure.



More Headlines Articles

Commenting on her appointment, Clare said: "I'm delighted to take on this new role at such an exciting time for Natural Power and the wider renewables industry. We have an exceptional team of experts dedicated to delivering sustainable, impactful projects across Europe. I look forward to working closely with colleagues, clients and partners as we continue to support the energy transition and push forward on the path to net zero."A chartered landscape architect and geography graduate, Clare has more than two decades of experience in the renewables sector, particularly in landscape and visual impact assessment. She joined Natural Power as Director of Onshore Consenting and Environment, where she led significant projects and played a key role in driving the team's success. Her new appointment broadens her remit to cover all consulting disciplines across the business.Ciaran Farrell, Managing Director at Natural Power, said: "Clare brings a wealth of experience, a collaborative approach, and a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities in the renewables sector. Her appointment further strengthens our leadership team and will help drive forward our consulting services as we continue to grow and support the energy transition across Europe."