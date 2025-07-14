The Festo North American Regional Service Center Embraces Clean Energy

Festo, a global leader in industrial automation controls and systems and industrial training systems, inaugurated today a rooftop solar power generating system, the largest of its kind in Mason, Ohio. The Festo North American Regional Service Center along I-71 will now generate through solar power 48% of its annual electric power needs onsite.



The rooftop installation features 3,929 solar panels covering 85,180 square feet of rooftop. Its annual generating capacity is rated at 2.602GWh which is equivalent to the annual electricity consumed by 393 homes. This solar power installation reduces annual CO2 emissions equivalent to the carbon sequestration of a 2,300-acre forest.*Installation on the solar power array began in November 2024 and concluded in May. Kokosing Solar Power, Athens, Ohio, was the project's general contractor. The solar panels are installed on the rooftops of two of the three connected buildings and on the entryway's carport. Eight solar-powered electric vehicle charging stations are a feature of the project.Built in 2015 and expanded several times since, the Festo Regional Service Center is the North American distribution hub for Festo's globally manufactured automation products. The facility, which employs 350 people, also assembles custom orders and builds unique products for North American customers. Festo Didactic, the learning division of Festo, builds hands-on systems that community colleges utilize to train the next generation of manufacturing and processing technicians."The Festo Regional Service Center's solar project does more than save energy - it is a model of resilience and forward thinking that reflects this city's economic and environmental goals," commented Mason's Mayor Diana Nelson. "It aligns with Mason initiatives that help local businesses invest in sustainable growth."Headquartered in Esslingen, Germany, Festo is a family-owned $3.9 billion business employing more than 20,000 people in 60 countries. Festo celebrates its 100th anniversary this year and is proud to have operated in the United States for more than 50 years. Members of the founding Stoll family joined local and state dignitaries for a ribbon cutting ceremony and tour of the Center. The solar power initiative was funded in part by a grant from the Stoll family.Sustainability is firmly anchored in Festo's corporate strategy. In 2024, the company joined the World Resources Institute Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi), which aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in line with the Paris Climate Agreement. Also in 2024, Festo global operations offset 100% of its direct carbon emissions and achieved CO2 neutrality for indirect emissions. Festo plans to generate 25% of its electricity through solar power by 2030.*Equivalencies calculated by the Environmental Protection Agency Greenhouse Gas Equivalency Calculator.About Festo U.S.Festo is a leading manufacturer of pneumatic and electromechanical systems, components, and controls for process and industrial automation. For 100 years with more than 50 in the U.S., Festo Corporation has continuously elevated the state of manufacturing with innovations and optimized motion control solutions that deliver higher performing, more profitable automated manufacturing and processing equipment. Through advanced technical and industrial education, Festo Didactic Learning Systems and its partners prepare workers for current and future manufacturing technologies.Connect with Festo: Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube