Ampt String Optimizers Enhance Solar + Storage System Powering AI Data Center Operations

Ampt, the #1 DC optimizer company for large-scale photovoltaic (PV) systems, announced the deployment of its String Optimizers to power a 65MW solar project located within the California Independent System Operator (CAISO) region. The PV power plant includes a DC-coupled 25MW / 100MWh (4-hour) battery storage system and uses Ampt String Optimizers to deliver lower-cost power at a stable voltage to support critical facilities, including large AI data center operations.



The hybrid solar + storage system enables energy firming and shifting, ensuring renewable power availability despite the intermittency of solar generation. The system itself leverages machine learning to assess optimal timing and strategies for grid interaction. Through a power purchase agreement (PPA) with multiple off-takers, the power plant is projected to generate tens of millions of dollars for the local economy. In doing so, it will also help advance California's goal of achieving 100% carbon-free energy by 2045."We're pleased to be a part of this project, which will offset approximately 100,000 tons of carbon emissions annually," said Aaron Gomolak, CEO of Ampt. "This highlights the critical role solar + storage systems play in advancing the transition to clean energy. By leveraging Ampt technology, our customers are tackling a major challenge for both renewable energy and data centers—ensuring stable, high-quality power in one of the most demanding energy environments."Wood Mackenzie is currently tracking 134 GW of proposed data centers across the US, a significant increase from 50 GW just a year ago. Large AI data centers can consume as much electricity as 80,000 homes. The variability of these large-scale systems, combined with unpredictable surges in power demand, can present significant stability challenges. In response, data center operators are increasingly seeking optimized renewable energy projects to ensure a reliable, abundant source of power that simultaneously helps in meeting ambitious sustainability commitments.Ampt String Optimizers, which are advanced DC/DC converters that enable the full available PV power to be delivered at a fixed voltage, help meet the stringent power requirements of AI data centers, where even millisecond fluctuations during AI training can impact performance. By stabilizing voltage at the point of generation, Ampt ensures a steady supply to both the inverter and battery system, which in turn provides firm, reliable power to offtakers. Additionally, Ampt optimizers maximize solar output by mitigating losses from the inherent variability of large-scale PV systems caused by factors like cloud cover, soiling, and changes in temperature."By operating on the DC side, Ampt's technology enhances overall efficiency while lowering total system costs to make renewable energy a viable and resilient option for high-performance computing environments," said Mary Adam, Vice President of Global Sales at Ampt. "We look forward to continuing to work side-by-side with our customers and partners to optimize their renewable power plants and infrastructure supporting these data centers."About AmptAmpt delivers innovative power conversion and communication technology that are used to lower the cost and improve the performance of new PV systems, repower existing systems, and enable lower-cost DC-coupled storage. With installations and experience serving markets around the world, Ampt is the number one DC optimizer company for large-scale systems. The company is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, and has sales and support locations in North America, Europe, Japan and Australia as well as representation in Asia and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.ampt.com and follow Ampt on LinkedIn.