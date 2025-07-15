Geronimo Power Expands Portfolio in Wisconsin, Breaks Ground on 250-MW Portage Solar Project

Today, Geronimo Power (Geronimo) announced the start of onsite construction at its 250-megawatt (MW) Portage Solar (Portage) Project in Portage County, Wisconsin, within the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) market. The project joins Apple River Solar, which announced the start of construction earlier this year in Polk County, Wisconsin.



"The true value of renewable energy isn't in the power it provides to the local grid," said Joe Ibrahim, Vice President Construction at Geronimo Power. "It's about the immensely positive impact to local economies in the form of new revenue streams and job creation. We anticipate the addition of Portage Solar to our Wisconsin portfolio will contribute more than $100 million statewide - that's a huge milestone for us and a big win for our project communities."Portage is anticipated to contribute more than $73 million in direct economic impact over the first 20 years of operation through the creation of new tax revenue, jobs, increased local spending and charitable giving. This includes $24 million in new tax revenue to be distributed to the local county and townships. These contributions, combined with Apple River, will result in more $100 million in direct economic impact across the Badger state.Construction of the project marks the first for Geronimo to partner with engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) firm Burns & McDonnell. The project is expected to create more than 300 construction jobs, with a goal of filling all positions through local Wisconsin craft labor. Portage has a previously announced Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) ."As demand for data centers continues to grow, so does the need for reliable, renewable energy," says Leslie M. Duke, chair and CEO, Burns & McDonnell. "We are proud to support Geronimo Power in the build out of the Portage site. Together with local union halls and contractors, we are supporting the workforce and strengthening the community as we build."Above and beyond tax revenue and job creation, Portage Solar will also pledge approximately $1.25 million to local charities and organizations over the first 20 years of operation through a dedicated charitable fund. These charitable funds are unique to Geronimo and exemplify how the company commits to being a good, long-term neighbor within the communities in which their projects are built.About Geronimo PowerGeronimo Power (formerly National Grid Renewables) develops, owns and operates large-scale power assets throughout America's Heartland, including solar, wind and energy storage. As a farmer-founded and community-focused business, Geronimo Power equips landowners and rural communities with sustainable revenue to ignite local economic growth. To learn more about Geronimo Power, visit www.geronimopower.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.