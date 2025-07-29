S-5! Supports Sustainable Student-Led Design-Build Project at the University of Kansas

(Colorado Springs, Colo. - July 29, 2025) An innovative student-led design-build project, combining hands-on architectural education with high-performance sustainability, has been completed in partnership with the University of Kansas School of Architecture. The project marks the 18th consecutive LEED Platinum-certified home completed through the university's Studio 804 program and is the second to be supported by product donations from S-5!



Studio 804 is a unique, hands-on design-build program within the University of Kansas' Master of Architecture curriculum. Founded by Professor Dan Rockhill, it provides graduate students in their final year with an immersive experience, challenging them to design, source materials for, and construct a fully realized building within just nine months—providing a practical foundation for sustainable architectural practice.The 1040 New York Street House features a 2,000-square-foot primary residence alongside a 1,000-square-foot accessory dwelling unit (ADU), housing a garage and additional living space. The exterior is clad in white composite metal with a dynamic sheen, complemented by a sleek 22-gauge matte black standing seam metal roof. Situated on a previously vacant infill lot, the home seamlessly integrates into East Lawrence—a vibrant historic neighborhood near the Kansas "KAW" River and downtown Lawrence.Sustainability was central to the students' design intent. To help achieve LEED Platinum certification, the project incorporated a solar photovoltaic system. S-5! donated its PVKIT® DirectAttach™ solar mounting system, enabling a streamlined, penetration-free installation of an 8.8 kW solar array using Navitas 550W Bifacial 144 Half Cut Mono modules. The solar array is expected to offset most, if not all, of the home's energy consumption.In addition, S-5! contributed its ColorGard® snow retention system, engineered to match the roof's aesthetics and provide reliable snow management through the harsh winter months, protecting both the roof and occupants."We're honored to support a program like Studio 804 that combines high-level design, hands-on learning, and real-world sustainability," said Rob Haddock, S-5! CEO and Founder. "These students are learning to build smarter and better—and that starts with quality materials and streamlined installation practices."S-5! remains committed to advancing sustainable building practices and supporting educational initiatives that prepare the next generation of architects to design responsibly and innovatively.About S-5!Founded by a veteran metal roof expert, S-5! has been the leading authority on metal roof attachment solutions since 1992. S-5!'s zero-penetration clamps and lifetime brackets created an entirely new product category, enabling the attachment of virtually anything to most metal roof types, while maintaining roof integrity and warranties. Made in the U.S.A., S-5! solutions are engineered for a variety of roof-mounted applications and are now installed on more than 3.0 million metal roofs worldwide, including more than 9 gigawatts of roof-mounted solar, providing strength and longevity never before seen. For more information, visit www.S-5.com