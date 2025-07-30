Huasun Releases Industry's First Heterojunction Vertical PV Product & Application Overview

Huasun Energy, the world's largest manufacturer of heterojunction (HJT) solar products, has released the industry's first dedicated overview of vertical photovoltaic (PV) applications featuring its high-efficiency Kunlun series HJT modules. This new publication showcases Huasun's technological leadership and the growing commercial potential of vertical PV systems.



As vertical PV systems gain momentum as a scalable solution for sustainable energy generation, Huasun's high-efficiency Kunlun series HJT modules are setting new industry benchmarks. Delivering up to 720 W of power with 23.2% efficiency, they are tailored for vertical installation, enabling dual land use by optimizing solar output while preserving agricultural productivity and leveraging existing transport infrastructure. With the potential to unlock TW-level installed capacity potential in the EU alone, Huasun's vertical PV solution offers a strategic, land-efficient pathway to accelerate the global energy transition.Since 2023, Huasun has spearheaded practical trials and field testing of vertical PV installations across diverse climates and regions. The results consistently demonstrate that vertical HJT systems outperform conventional tilted systems in key metrics such as energy yield, internal rate of return (IRR), levelized cost of electricity (LCOE), and land-use efficiency. The publication of this introduction presents a comprehensive overview of progress from product innovation to real-world deployment, underscoring the rising commercial viability of HJT vertical PV solutions.Click to read the e-book of Huasun's Kunlun Series HJT Solar Modules & ApplicationContents at a Glance - Huasun Kunlun Series HJT Solar Modules & Vertical PV ApplicationsUnlocking PV Potential with Vertical InstallationsHarnessing the Future with HJT TechnologyDiscovering Excellence of Huasun Kunlun Series (Product Parameters)Pushing Boundaries of Versatile Applications (Agriculture, Transportation, Buildings)Empowering Your Success with Kunlun Series (Performance Assessment across Regions and Climates)Redefining the PV Industry Roadmap with HJT"Vertical PV applications—such as solar-integrated transport corridors and agrivoltaics—represent key innovations in addressing curtailment, enhancing land efficiency, and supporting low-carbon development in energy and agriculture," said Jimmy Xu, Chairman of Huasun. "We hope this publication fosters broader awareness of HJT and vertical PV technologies, and we invite industry partners, investors, and policymakers to join us in advancing a smarter, more sustainable energy future."More on HJT & Vertical-PV: www.huasunsolar.com/vertical