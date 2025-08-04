Qcells Unveils Geli Predict™ Software to Meet Growing Clean Energy Demands

IRVINE, Calif. - Aug. 4, 2025 - Qcells, a global leader in solar and energy storage innovation and a trusted provider of complete energy solutions, today announced a major evolution of its software portfolio, Geli Energy SoftwareTM by Qcells with the release of Geli Predict.



More Headlines Articles

Designed for community, commercial, industrial (CCI) sectors, and utilities, this enhanced software portfolio introduces powerful tools for system design, performance optimization, and real-time energy monitoring, reinforcing Qcells' commitment to driving the digital energy transition.As renewable energy adoption accelerates across the U.S. grid, managing distributed energy resources (DERs) has become increasingly complex. The enhanced Geli platform integrates state-of-the-art artificial intelligence to deliver seamless, efficient energy management. With more than two decades of experience in the generation and management of distributed energy, Qcells continues to drive innovation through robust software offerings that complement its industry-leading hardware solutions."Geli Energy Software exemplifies Qcells' commitment to delivering fully integrated, bankable energy solutions," said David Shin, President of Qcells North America. "By combining intelligent software with proven hardware, we're responding to industry demand for seamless, end-to-end energy management platforms."Qcells acquired Geli in 2020 and has since invested heavily in R&D, building on more than a decade of proprietary algorithm development. The result is a future-ready software suite that includes:· Geli Predict™ - A cutting-edge modeling and simulation platform for Solar + Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) and standalone storage, offering high-accuracy projections to support decision-making for developers, analysts and investors.· Geli GridBidder™ - An optimization and forecasting engine for battery and solar systems, maximizing operational efficiency.· Geli Insight™ - A real-time monitoring, analytics and reporting tool for enhanced system visibility and performance.Among these, Geli Predict stands out as a game-changing modeling and simulation platform for Solar + BESS and standalone storage projects. It puts high-accuracy projections directly into the hands of project developers and analysts enabling them to make better decisions with their clean energy assets. Predict is currently available for California-based projects, with plans to expand into multiple new markets by the end of 2025. For a limited time, users can access complimentary trial accounts."Since acquiring Geli, Qcells has made significant strides in enhancing its software capabilities across market segments," said Jin Han, Head of the CCI Department at Qcells North America. "This launch is a direct result of those investments and underscores our mission to lead in AI powered energy management with best-in-class tools."Alongside the software upgrade, Qcells introduced a refreshed product brand identity for Geli and an improved website experience, enhancing accessibility for users.For more information or to request a trial, visit www.gelienergy.ai.About QcellsQcells is one of the world's leading clean energy companies, recognized for its established reputation as a manufacturer of high-performance, high-quality solar cells and modules, portfolio of intelligent storage systems, and growing international pipeline of large-scale renewable energy projects. Qcells also provides renewable electricity retail services and packages to end customers across the world. The company is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea (Global Executive HQ) with its diverse international manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Malaysia, and South Korea. Qcells offers Completely Clean Energy through the full spectrum of photovoltaic products, storage solutions, renewable electricity contracting and large-scale solar power plants. Through its growing global business network spanning Europe, North America, Asia, South America, Africa and the Middle East, Qcells provides excellent services and long-term partnerships to its customers in the utility, commercial, governmental and residential markets. For more information, visit: https://qcells.com/us.