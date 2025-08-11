PVH Sets New Benchmark in Slope Tolerance for Solar Tracker Installations

HOUSTON (August 11, 2025) PV Hardware (PVH), a global leader in solar tracking solutions, has announced a new technical advancement that allows tracker installations to adapt to up to 2 degrees post-to-post —surpassing the current market standard of 1.5 to 1.75 degrees.



More Headlines Articles

This development sets a new benchmark for terrain adaptability in utility-scale photovoltaic projects. By allowing greater slope variation between piles, PVH enables installations on more complex or irregular terrains, where extensive grading was previously required or project viability was compromised.As land availability becomes increasingly limited and developers seek more efficient, sustainable construction methods, this enhancement directly addresses the industry's demand for highly adaptable tracker technologies that reduce civil works and accelerate deployment timelines. The ability to follow natural topography while maintaining structural reliability and energy yield is becoming a key factor in the technical and financial viability of many solar developments."This milestone reinforces our commitment to pushing the limits of engineering for utility-scale solar," said Eduardo Chillaron, Global Technical Manager of PVH. "By increasing the slope tolerance, we offer our clients greater design flexibility and the ability to build in locations previously considered too challenging or costly."The ability to accommodate up to 2 degrees of post-to-post variation brings immediate benefits in both engineering and environmental terms. Earthworks during site preparation can be reduced by up to 90 percent, preserving the natural topography and minimizing disruption to the soil. This is particularly relevant in agrivoltaic projects, where maintaining the integrity of the land is essential for future agricultural use and biodiversity recovery.Beyond environmental gains, the increased tolerance significantly improves installation efficiency. The design allows for shorter piles—up to 0.7 meters less in length—and shallower ramming depths, while also simplifying logistics and alignment procedures on-site. Together, these improvements lead to over 40 percent faster installation timelines, reducing both material costs and labor requirements.This upgraded feature is now fully integrated into PVH's latest generation of tracking systems and is already being implemented across multiple global projects in development.For more information or to schedule an interview, please contact Heidi Bethel at 775-338-8420 or heidi@themaverickpr.com.About PV Hardware: At PV Hardware (PVH), we provide cutting-edge solar tracking solutions designed to maximize performance and adaptability. Our portfolio includes single-axis trackers in single-row and dual-row configurations, seamlessly integrated with advanced control systems to optimize efficiency and minimize energy loss across a wide range of solar projects. As a fully integrated manufacturer, we design, produce, and supply our own trackers, ensuring complete control over the value chain. This allows us to tailor solutions to the specific needs of any project, adapting to diverse terrains, soil conditions, and climates while providing fast, reliable service without third-party dependencies.With over 35 GW of solar trackers supplied worldwide, PVH operates from advanced manufacturing facilities in Europe, Saudi Arabia, and the USA. Our new manufacturing headquarters in the USA further strengthens our ability to meet the growing demand for locally sourced solutions with unmatched efficiency. Committed to innovation, quality, and sustainability, PVH continues to drive the global transition to renewable energy. Learn more at Pvhardware.com.