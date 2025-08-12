Tigo Energy Optimization Gains Pass 200GWh as a 4-Year Customer Sees 106% Production

LOS GATOS, Calif., August 12, 2025 — Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYGO) ("Tigo" or "Company"), a leading provider of intelligent solar and energy software solutions, today announced that the Company has surpassed 200GWh of Reclaimed Energy across the more than 130,000 optimized solar systems monitored by Tigo. At the same time, the commercial solar system owned by Pioneer Market & Pharmacy in Mariposa, California, has reached 6% Reclaimed Energy, adding more than $40,000 in incremental energy value since the system was commissioned four years ago. Reclaimed Energy is the measurement of any extra energy production harvested from a system using Tigo module-level optimization technology.



More Headlines Articles

Designed and installed by Fresno-based solar and construction firm, Rakkar Development & Construction (RDC), the Pioneer Market system supports the vast amounts of electricity required for refrigeration, air conditioning, and lighting at the grocer's main retail facility near Yosemite National Park. To offset these demands, the companies worked to install as much solar capacity as possible. To mitigate performance losses from intermittent shading from a perimeter parapet wall, HVAC and refrigeration condensers, as well as code compliance and performance visibility, the 370kW rooftop PV system was equipped with Tigo TS4-A-O module-level optimizers.For Pioneer Market, the Tigo TS4-A-O optimizers perform module-level power optimization to reduce energy losses from shade and other sources of mismatch, deliver rapid shutdown for safety and code compliance, and allow both RDC and Pioneer Market to monitor system performance down to the individual solar module with Tigo Energy Intelligence. Over a four-year period, the site has generated more than 2.2 gigawatt hours, with 6% bonus energy, which has offset roughly $40,000 in energy costs for Pioneer Market."In addition to producing at 106% with Reclaimed Energy, the system at Pioneer Market has been completely reliable, with zero service calls required since commissioning in 2021," said Taj Rakkar, president at Rakkar Development & Construction. "This is basically the best-case scenario every installer and owner wants from a system, and a testament to what you can do when system owner, EPC, and equipment providers align on getting things right."Whenever a Tigo MLPE optimizes for shading, module soiling, vegetation growth, cloud coverage, or any other source of mismatch, Tigo monitoring data shows how much power the MLPE is gaining at any given point in time. That amount is the total production of the panel minus the maximum of what it could have produced in a non-optimized system of the same characteristics under the same conditions. Across the 4TWh portion of optimized systems monitored by Tigo, more than 200GWh of Reclaimed Energy has been generated by customers. This represents a grand average of 5% Reclaimed Energy, with the top-performing systems sometimes reaching beyond 30%."The realities of the physical world in which solar systems operate require technology that adapts to and overcomes those challenges efficiently and reliably, and with Tigo optimization and module-level monitoring, you achieve both," said Gal Bauer, senior director of validation, growth, and product management at Tigo Energy. "The broad Reclaimed Energy milestone we have reached is rooted in thousands of examples like that of Rakkar Development & Construction and their customer, Pioneer Market & Pharmacy. Together, the collaboration with these companies represents a commitment to Total Quality Solar."A detailed case study on the Pioneer Market project can be found here. For more information about the Tigo TS4 Flex MLPE family of products, please visit the Tigo product page, and for sales inquiries, contact Tigo here. https://www.tigoenergy.com