Trinity and Costco Launch Scalable Off-Grid Power Solutions with Innovative Energy System

Trinity Energy (Trinity), a leading provider of turn-key sustainable energy solutions, today announced the deployment of a modular, off-grid electrified energy system at Costco Wholesale's (Costco) Norwalk, Connecticut warehouse, representing a bold step toward energy independence for large-scale operations. The battery and solar microgrid system transforms energy from a traditional operating cost into a strategic asset, enabling the retailer's standalone tire center to run entirely off the grid while supporting Costco's broader goals around sustainability and resilience.



The microgrid system is designed to fully power Costco's standalone tire center using a modular solar and battery microgrid that generates, stores, and delivers clean, reliable energy on-site. The installation is capable of delivering up to 2 MWh of power per day without relying on the grid."Energy should be treated as a necessary, finite resource as opposed to an expense or balance sheet charge," said Shay Reed, Assistant General Merchandising Manager at Costco Wholesale. "Our work with Trinity shows how energy can become a real asset that secures our operations, aligns with our sustainability goals, and reduces risk. This partnership is helping us lead the way toward greater energy independence."This latest effort reflects Trinity's broader strategic evolution to empower enterprises to own their energy future through fast, flexible, and scalable off-grid infrastructure. These energy solutions offer rapid speed-to-market and flexible electrification across a range of sectors, including fleet depots, hospitality, commercial, and multi-family properties.Experts have demonstrated that energy demand will surge due to AI infrastructure and continued EV adoption. Traditional grid-tied infrastructure will not be able to keep up, threatening operational continuity for many businesses. Delays, limited capacity, and high costs have made off-grid solutions not just attractive but essential in this climate."This isn't just about providing clean energy, it's about redefining energy as a strategic asset," said Darin Leonard, President of Trinity Energy. "We're enabling our partners to generate and manage their own energy with speed, autonomy, and ethical integrity."Trinity's modular electrified structures and integrated microgrids frequently utilize solar generation, battery storage, inverters, and energy distribution systems into a single, seamless ecosystem. These systems are designed to meet the real-world challenges of organizations facing rising costs, environmental mandates, and operational risk due to grid instability.Tim Owen, COO, Trinity Energy, added, "By integrating our advanced hardware and software into a single, cohesive solution, we guarantee customers an intelligent, proven, and rigorously tested renewable energy system designed to meet their current and future energy needs."This deployment highlights Trinity's growing momentum in delivering scalable off-grid energy solutions to large enterprises seeking greater energy independence. With additional projects coming online soon, Trinity is rapidly expanding its reach—helping organizations across industries transition away from grid dependency and toward clean, self-sustaining power systems that support long-term resilience and operational control.To learn more about Trinity Energy's sector-specific solutions and evolving energy strategy, visit the newly relaunched www.TrinityEnergy.net.About Trinity EnergyTrinity Energy is a leader in off-grid, renewable electrification solutions that help organizations achieve energy independence, resilience, and sustainability. Specializing in modular energy systems that generate, store, and distribute solar power, Trinity serves key sectors including fleet, hospitality, commercial, and multi-family housing. With a focus on speed-to-market, ethical energy practices, and end-to-end project execution, Trinity transforms energy from a utility cost into a strategic business asset. From concept to commissioning, Learn more at www.TrinityEnergy.net.