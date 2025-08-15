BOVIET SOLAR TO SHOWCASE NEW N-TYPE HIGH POWER PV MODULES AT RE+25 IN LAS VEGAS

Boviet Solar Technology Co. Ltd. (the "Company" or "Boviet Solar"), a leading solar energy technology company specializing in monocrystalline PV cells and Gamma Series™ Monofacial and Vega Series™ Bifacial PV modules, will be showcasing its new lines of N-Type solar cell-based PV modules at the RE+25 trade show and conference in Las Vegas, Nevada this September.



Boviet Solar will be exhibiting on Venetian Level 2 in booth V9857 at the Venetian Convention Center from September 8 to 11, 2025.Boviet Solar's Gamma Series™ Monofacial and Vega Series™ Bifacial PV modules are crafted with advanced technology and built from durable components under strict quality control and high-tech manufacturing processes. Featuring N-Type cells, half-cut, multi-busbar, and large cell designs, these modules deliver higher power output, capture more light, and generate more energy. This ensures exceptional power, performance, and reliability for residential, commercial, industrial, and utility-scale solar solutions, giving developers, installers, and EPCs the confidence and peace of mind they need for their investments.The company will display the latest module offerings:Vega Series™ Mono-Monofacial PV Module I N-TypeApplication Type: ResidentialMaximum Power Output: 435WDesign Type: Black Frame / Transparent BackModule Efficiency: 22.28%Cell Efficiency: 24.5%Module Dimensions: 67.8 x 44.65 x 1.18 inchesModule Weight: 44.09 lbModule Code: BVM7609M-XXX-H-HC-BFVega Series™ Mono-Bifacial PV Module I N-TypeApplication Type: C&I / UtilityMaximum Power Output: 580WDesign Type: Single Glass / Silver Frame / Transparent BacksheetModule Efficiency: 22.45%Cell Efficiency: 24.5%Module Dimensions: 89.69 x 44.65 x 1.38 inchesModule Weight: 61.73 lbModule Code: BVM7612M-XXX-H-HC-BFVega Series™ Mono-Bifacial PV Module I N-TypeApplication Type: UtilityMaximum Power Output: 630WDesign Type: Double Glass / Silver FrameModule Efficiency: 23.3%Cell Efficiency: 24.5%Module Dimensions: 93.78 x 44.65 x 1.3 inchesModule Weight: 71.65 lbModule Code: BVM8611M-XXXR-H-HC-BF-DGVega Series™ Mono-Bifacial PV Module I N-TypeApplication Type: UtilityMaximum Power Output: 720WDesign Type: Double Glass / Silver FrameModule Efficiency: 23.18%Cell Efficiency: 24.5%Module Dimensions: 93.86 x 51.30 x 1.3 inchesModule Weight: 83.78 lbModule Code: BVM8611M-XXX-H-HC-BF-DG"We're excited to reconnect with our partners and clients at RE+25 to share the latest developments at Boviet Solar," said Sienna Cen, President of Boviet Solar USA. "From updates on our U.S. Phase I PV module and Phase II PV cell manufacturing facilities to breakthroughs in technology, product innovation, and manufacturing capabilities, it's an exciting time for our company. RE+25 will be a fantastic platform to showcase our progress and future vision."With a proven track record of successfully working with many of the industry's leading players, Boviet Solar has been named a BNEF Tier 1 PV module manufacturer, a Wood Mackenzie top 10 global bankable PV module manufacturer, and a Sinovoltaics top 10 global financially stable PV module manufacturer. Boviet Solar's PV modules are known for their power, performance, and quality and have been rated as top performers on PVEL Kiwa's PV Module Reliability Scorecard since 2019.About Boviet SolarBoviet Solar Technology Co., Ltd. is a leading solar technology company founded in 2013 in Vietnam, specializing in the manufacturing of high-performance monocrystalline PV cells and premium Gamma Series™ Monofacial and Vega Series™ Bifacial PV modules. Our top-performing modules are engineered for a wide range of applications, including residential, commercial, industrial, community, and utility-scale solar projects.Boviet Solar combines business acumen, financial strength, technological expertise, and manufacturing excellence to deliver reliable, high-efficiency solar solutions to industry clients worldwide. The company is deeply committed to sustainability, supply chain traceability, and compliance with international trade standards, while fostering long-term, trust-based partnerships across the global energy sector. Boviet Solar has earned industry-wide recognition for quality and reliability. The company has maintained a Tier 1 PV Module Manufacturer ranking by Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) since 2017, has been recognized as one of the Top 10 Most Bankable Global PV Module Manufacturers by Wood Mackenzie, and is ranked among the Top 10 Most Financially Reliable PV Module Manufacturers by Sinovoltaics. Boviet Solar's modules have also been consistently rated as Top Performers in Kiwa PVEL's PV Module Reliability Scorecard since 2019.Headquartered in Vietnam, Boviet Solar operates manufacturing facilities in both Vietnam and the United States, with an annual production capacity of 3.0 GW for PV cells and modules. The company also maintains regional operations in the United States, Germany, and other key international markets. To learn more, visit www.bovietsolar.com.