Pioneering Renewable Energy Advancements at SMART ENERGY WEEK [September] 2025

With its goal of continuous innovation, RX Japan proudly announces the return of SMART ENERGY WEEK, set to be held on September 17-19, 2025, at the Makuhari Messe in Japan. This dynamic event will unite global leaders in renewable energy, offering professionals a platform to discover groundbreaking technologies, gain actionable insights, and forge impactful collaborations to drive the energy sector forward.



More Headlines Articles

Renowned as a catalyst for innovation in the renewable energy sector, this event serves as a global hub where ideas meet solutions and challenges ignite advancements. This premier event is pivotal for industry professionals seeking to stay ahead in a rapidly transforming landscape, offering a platform to address the pressing energy demands of today while shaping the sustainable solutions of tomorrow.With its commitment to fostering collaboration and delivering actionable insights, the event underscores its importance as a driving force for progress across the hydrogen and fuel cell sectors.A Global Gathering of Renewable Energy LeadersPositioned as the leading global stage for renewable energy professionals, SMART ENERGY WEEK [September] will showcase a remarkable lineup of exhibitors and speakers from around the world.Attendees will gain an exclusive look at the latest advancements in technologies like hydrogen and fuel cells, solar energy, wind power, rechargeable batteries, and smart grids, showcased by over 500 prominent exhibitors, including industry leaders and innovators such as Kawasaki, Daigas Group, Suzuki, Mitsubishi, and the Japan Wind Energy Association.Expert-Led Sessions and Conference Programmes for Energy ProfessionalsKeynote speeches spanning the three-day event will cover topics such as the impacts of climate change on energy, the transition to circular economies, and strategies for managing decarbonisation to achieve 2050 carbon neutrality goals.These sessions will feature renowned experts from the hydrogen and fuel cell sectors, including Takayoshi Omae from ITER Organisation, Mohit Singh from QuantumScape Corp., Shuichi Togasawa from Honda R&D Co., Ltd., and Takahiro Ishii from the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry. Together, they will lead engaging discussions on industry challenges, technological breakthroughs, and sustainability objectives.Attendees can also take advantage of 100 conference sessions led by renowned experts and panellists. This year's show features four brand-new special exhibit areas, each spotlighting revolutionary advancements:• FUSION POWER WORLD highlights next-generation nuclear fusion technologies shaping the future of energy.• BIPV WORLD showcases innovations in building-integrated photovoltaics, merging solar energy seamlessly with architecture.• Floating Offshore Wind World unlocks the potential of floating technology to advance offshore wind power.• ESS - Energy Storage System - WORLD explores cutting-edge storage technologies designed to power grids more efficiently.Networking Sessions to Foster Meaningful ConnectionsSMART ENERGY WEEK is not just about technology; it's about fostering connections. Attendees can look forward to structured networking sessions designed to promote collaboration and innovation. Whether you aim to forge new partnerships or stay ahead of emerging trends, this event is your gateway to the future of sustainable energy.To find out more about the exhibitors, keynote speakers, and conference schedule, visit the official website: https://www.wsew.jp/autumn/en-gb.html#/Secure a spot with a free entry badge and join the global energy transformation conversation: Entry Badge Registration Form###About RX JapanRX Japan organises 90 exhibitions, composed of 372 sub-exhibitions, annually at large exhibition halls such as Tokyo Big Sight, Makuhari Messe, and Intext Osaka across a wide variety of 39 fields, including jewellery, fashion, gift items, electronics, energy, IT, cosmetics, and medical. Visit the RX Japan website for more details https://www.rxjapan.jp/enAbout RXRX is a global leader in events and exhibitions, leveraging industry expertise, data, and technology to build businesses for individuals, communities, and organisations. With a presence in 25 countries across 42 industry sectors, RX hosts approximately 350 events annually. RX is committed to creating an inclusive work environment for all our people. RX empowers businesses to thrive by leveraging data-driven insights and digital solutions. RX is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, visit www.rxglobal.com.About RELXRELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. RELX serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs more than 36,000 people over 40% of whom are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York stock exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX. *Note: Current market capitalisation can be found at http://www.relx.com/investors