Tigo Energy Highlights 4.3MW Optimized Rapid Shutdown Project at Intersolar 2025 in Brazil

Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYGO) ("Tigo" or "Company"), a leading provider of intelligent solar and energy software solutions, today announced the Company's plans for exhibiting at the Intersolar South America 2025 tradeshow. The Tigo booth will include the most powerful Tigo MLPE devices, the TS4-X, and also feature the Commercial and Industrial (C&I) solar project work of Brazilian installer of Tigo products, Innovatis Engenharia e Sustentabilidade.



More Headlines Articles

Reliable rapid shutdown functionality is essential to providing fire safety for system owners, firefighters, and first responders, who can perform their work more safely while minimizing the risk of encountering high-voltage DC electricity from solar components. In Brazil, the states of Minas Gerais, Mato Grosso, Distrito Federal, and Goias have codified rapid shutdown requirements for solar, and the states of São Paulo, Mato Grosso Do Sul, and Rio Grande Do Sul are in the process of doing the same. Designed to serve the commercial and industrial (C&I) as well as utility solar markets, Tigo TS4-X products support rapid shutdown for the latest high-power solar modules, up to 800W and 25A. Tigo TS4-X devices pair with an industry-leading list of third-party solar inverters to deliver enhanced design and installation flexibility for solar installers and engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) specialists. The TS4-X family of rapid shutdown devices includes the TS4-X-O with optimization and advanced module-level monitoring, the TS4-X-S with advanced monitoring, and the rapid shutdown-only TS4-X-F."Tigo Energy has led solar innovation with the TS4, providing us the flexibility to solve common problems in Brazil, such as shading, multiple orientations, and system expansion with modules of different power for solar installations," said Lelio Junior, CEO at Innovatis. "At Innovatis, we also chose Tigo MLPE technology to ensure that our project at Hospital da Criança de Brasília would meet the most stringent safety and rapid shutdown standards, even before it became a legal requirement. In short, our use of Tigo MLPE is our way of investing in quality, safety, and building a worry-free green future for our customers."At Intersolar South America 2025, premier solar EPC company, Innovatis, will showcase the firm's Hospital da Criança de Brasília (HCB) project, which features 5,400 Tigo TS4-A-O optimizers. By choosing Tigo technology, HCB was able to preemptively meet the most stringent safety and rapid shutdown standards. Members of the TS4-X product family feature compatibility with Pure Signal™ technology in Tigo RSS Transmitters and offer a Multi-Factor Rapid Shutdown (MFRS) option with redundant safety signaling for solar systems serving the food and pharmaceutical cold-chain sectors, or other energy-critical applications."We are delighted to collaborate with Innovatis at Intersolar this year because our companies are aligned on performance, safety, and quality in solar," said Manoel Monteiro, sales and marketing manager Latam at Tigo Energy. "Just two years ago, the demand for solar rapid shutdown in Brazil came from the firefighting community, but since that time, the market and our customers themselves have pushed for this obvious solar safety feature. As rapid shutdown regulations continue to spread in South America, we help our installers and end customers understand the requirements and how to deploy them."To learn more about Innovatis Engenharia e Sustentabilidade in Brazil, please visit the company's website. Tigo will exhibit its innovative solar optimization, monitoring, and rapid shutdown solutions at Intersolar South America 2025 from August 26th to 28th, at booth G1.90. For more information about Tigo Flex MLPE products, please contact the Tigo Energy sales team here.About Tigo EnergyFounded in 2007, Tigo Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: TYGO) is a worldwide leader in the development and provider of smart hardware and software solutions that enhance safety, increase energy yield, and lower operating costs of residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar systems. Tigo combines its Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics) and solar optimizer technology with intelligent, cloud-based software capabilities for advanced energy monitoring and control. Tigo MLPE products maximize performance, enable real-time energy monitoring, and provide code-required rapid shutdown at the module level. The company also develops and provides products such as inverters and battery storage systems for the residential solar-plus-storage market. For more information, please visit www.tigoenergy.com.