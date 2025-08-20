Pacifico Energy Announces GW Ranch Project, Bringing 5 Gigawatts of Reliable Off-Grid Power for AI Innovation

Pacifico Energy today announced plans for the GW Ranch project, an off-grid power generation campus that has been in development since early 2024. The project, sited within 8,000+ acres in Pecos County, Texas, is purpose-built to support hyperscale data centers and the next wave of artificial intelligence (AI) innovation. GW Ranch's unique approach will provide 5 gigawatts (GW) of dedicated, highly reliable power by combining high-efficiency natural gas turbines and advanced battery storage. This off-grid approach removes reliance on the electricity grid, responsibly delivering unmatched speed-to-deployment with direct control over energy supply, and "five nines" of reliability for digital infrastructure operators.



By bypassing grid interconnection delays and regulatory bottlenecks, GW Ranch is positioned to deliver 1 GW of power in 2028, and 5 GW in 2030. The project has initiated permitting with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ), will meet all environmental regulatory requirements, and has the backing of local officials. GW Ranch's flexible, future-focused design will scale with demand, bring new jobs and investment to West Texas, and cement America's leadership in the AI sector."GW Ranch isn't just about scale—it's about certainty," said Constantyn Gieskes, Vice President at Pacifico Energy. "Every aspect of the project has been designed to solve problems with the status quo in data center development. By building off-grid and working hand-in-hand with local officials, we're delivering the speed, reliability, and responsible development that our customers and communities both demand.""Pecos County's continued effort to diversify the local economy directly aligns with the development of GW Ranch. The minimal impact of an off-grid data center will increase the county tax base, create new jobs, and have an overall positive impact on our county while conserving water and placing no constraints on local infrastructure," said Remie Ramos, Pecos County Economic Development Director. "We look forward to helping GW Ranch expedite all processes to bring the project to fruition in the near future."Project Highlights5 GW of dedicated off-grid capacity powered by natural gas1.8 GW of energy storageN+2 redundancy and dual independent gas pipelines deliver greater than 99.99% uptimeModular design enables scalable buildout: 1 GW online in 2028, full 5 GW in 2030Fully independent from the ERCOT grid—no impact on consumer prices or grid reliabilityPermitting led by the Texas Commission on Environmental QualityLarge (8,000+ acres) future-ready site and design supports emerging technologies when they reach commercial viabilityBuilt for AI Infrastructure, Delivered at Hyperscale SpeedAI and other power-intensive industries are driving unprecedented demand for electricity infrastructure. Unlike grid-connected projects, GW Ranch sidesteps interconnection backlogs and permitting delays—allowing data center operators to launch quickly and scale with predictable timelines. Thoughtful development with a focus on near-term deliverability and engagement with regional leaders ensures a de-risked, accelerated construction process.Driving Economic Growth in West TexasGW Ranch, a catalyst for local economic growth, is expected to create thousands of construction jobs, generate substantial local tax revenue, and anchor long-term investment in regional infrastructure and the community. By establishing new demand for natural gas, the project supports Texas's existing energy industry."GW Ranch is a direct benefit to Pecos County's growth, while meeting the growing demand of our nation's data processing," shared Joe Shuster, Pecos County Judge. "We are excited to work with Pacifico Energy in the development of an off-grid project in Pecos County."Sustainable by DesignGW Ranch is a model for sustainable data center development, focusing on minimizing local and regional impacts. Its off-grid design eliminates any stress on the electricity grid and ensures the co-located data centers will not drive up electricity costs for Texans. The project will require no external water sources, helping to ease pressure on the limited local supplies. It also includes best available emissions controls and a carefully planned site layout to help limit noise, air quality, environmental, and visual impacts.For more information, please visit: https://www.pacificoenergy.com/gw-ranch.About Pacifico EnergyPacifico Energy (Pacifico) is a forward-looking energy infrastructure firm that delivers customized on-site energy solutions to companies and communities looking to quickly secure reliable and affordable electricity. Pacifico develops, constructs, finances, and invests in prime generation (microgrid) and distributed generation energy projects, helping companies and communities become less reliant on utilities for electricity. The company is developing a portfolio of energy projects to support AI infrastructure, including the 456-MW Ft. Spunky project in the Dallas Metro area. Pacifico Energy is the U.S. segment of the Pacifico Energy Group, which seeds and manages energy development companies around the world. (www.pacificoenergy.com)