Keller Logistics Group to Showcase Solar Logistics Solutions at RE+ in Las Vegas

The company will highlight its rapidly expanding Solar Logistics Solutions division at RE+ Clean Energy Event in Las Vegas, booth #V2717."This isn't new for us, this is our wheelhouse." Bryan Keller, President & CEO of Keller Logistics Group, continued, "Our teams have supported the growth of solar for years, solving challenges in freight, inventory, project planning, and rapid warehouse deployment. At RE+, we're making it clear: if you're in solar or renewables, Keller knows how to move you forward."As a trusted partner to the solar industry, Keller offers tailored solutions that include:• Freight solutions that ensure on-time delivery of delicate, high-volume solar materials.• Protected, expandable warehouse space throughout the U.S.• Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI) that maintains production and installation schedules.• Co-packing and kitting services for solar components and accessories."One of the nation's largest solar manufacturers is our top warehousing and freight solutions customer—and we take that responsibility seriously," said Meredith Mickey, Director of Sales, Keller Warehousing & Co-packing. "Keller's value is in how we anticipate the unique needs of this industry, from flexible space to specialized handling. Our entire model is built around reliability, speed, and scalable support for solar success."Keller's dedication to the solar industry is reflected in several key achievements:• Extensive Experience: Years of experience supporting the growth of solar energy.• Vast Footprint: Over 6 million square feet of solar panels housed in warehouses.• Proven Track Record: Successfully handled and delivered more than 4 million panels.• Comprehensive Solutions: Expertise in warehousing, co-packing, freight, and managed transportation.The company will showcase its rapidly growing Solar Logistics Solutions division at RE+ 2025 in Las Vegas, booth #V2717. Keller Logistics Group is equipped to provide integrated, end-to-end logistics solutions that meet the demands of solar and renewables leaders nationwide.Solar Logistics Solutions is Keller Logistics Group's dedicated solar/renewables offering, providing end-to-end logistics with: asset trucking and brokerage, secure warehousing and near-site staging, cross-docking and drayage, yard management, reverse logistics, and real-time visibility to keep projects on schedule. All carriers are vetted through Keller Secure. Keller Logistics Group is an integrated 3PL based in Defiance, Ohio, operating Keller Freight Solutions, Keller Warehousing & Co-Packing, and Keller Industrial Properties to deliver flexible, technology-enabled transportation, warehousing, and facility solutions for growing brands and energy leaders.