Calling All Renewable Energy Employers: GRID Alternatives to Host RE+ Las Vegas Clean Energy Job Fair on September 10, 2025

Las Vegas, NV - GRID Alternatives, in partnership with RE+, Women of Renewable Industries and Sustainable Energy (WRISE), the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), and the Smart Electric Power Alliance (SEPA), will host the RE+ Las Vegas Clean Energy Job Fair on Wednesday, September 10, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Venetian Expo, 201 Sands Avenue, Las Vegas. The event aims to connect diverse, motivated candidates with leading employers in the solar and adjacent renewable energy industries.



More Headlines Articles

The job fair is free and open to the public, providing a platform for job seekers to engage directly with a mix of local and national companies seeking to fill various positions within the clean energy sector. Employers will be able to meet highly motivated candidates from varying backgrounds while highlighting their company's visibility and brand recognition at RE+ and among potential employees. This unique event allows companies to build meaningful connections, highlight their mission, and recruit talent ready to fuel the industry's rapid growth. It supports national objectives of meeting the nation's growing clean energy workforce needs while supporting a just transition within this rapidly expanding industry.RE+ Las Vegas also provides an immediate talent pool prepared to take on the challenges and identify the solutions needed to foster the fast-growing clean energy industry. This initiative aligns with GRID Alternatives' mission to make clean energy careers more inclusive and accessible, while assisting companies in building strong, equitable workforces.Attendees will have the opportunity to:- Meet face-to-face with top industry employers who are hiring now.- Learn about solar and adjacent career opportunities aligned with their clean energy future.- Share experiences, skills, and resumes with potential employers.- Attend the RE+ Expo hall after the job fair, as a benefit provided by RE+, which features the latest solar and storage technologies the industry has to offer!The RE+ Clean Energy Job Fair is an important event focused on increasing employment opportunities in the renewable energy industry for individuals with diverse backgrounds, experiences, and skill sets. This event allows employers to engage directly with highly qualified and motivated candidates interested in entering the clean energy sector. By fostering intentional and meaningful engagement between employers and job seekers, the job fair not only helps build stronger teams but also enhances the capacity of clean energy companies to meet the growing demands of the industry.About GRID AlternativesGRID Alternatives is an international, U.S.-based 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that builds community-powered solutions to advance economic and environmental justice through renewable energy. GRID works in the U.S., Mexico, Nepal, and Nicaragua and has installed solar photovoltaic systems on more than 29,500 homes and affordable housing developments in underserved communities while providing more than 33,200 individuals with workforce development training. GRID also provides clean mobility solutions and battery storage and is a leading voice in low-income solar policy development in the U.S. Installation Basics Training (IBT), a competency-based certificate program designed to develop the skills most relevant to entry-level solar installation jobs and related construction employment fields. Trainees learn solar installation skills, OSHA 10 safety standards, first aid and CPR, and soft skills, including interpersonal communication and dependability, to help job trainees obtain and sustain employment.