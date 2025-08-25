ACORE Statement on the Stop-Work Order Affecting the Revolution Wind Offshore Wind Project

Statement from American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE) President & CEO Ray Long on the Stop-Work Order Affecting the Revolution Wind Offshore Wind Project:



"The Trump Administration's decision to halt the Revolution Wind project off Rhode Island is an extraordinarily damaging mistake. This is a project that is nearly complete, fully permitted, and already putting 2,500 people to work and delivering billions in private investment to the region. It was months away from providing affordable clean electricity to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in the Northeast. Pulling the plug sends a chilling signal to investors and developers that the U.S. cannot be relied upon to honor its commitments, even when projects are 80% built."The consequences for consumers and the economy are serious. ISO New England has been clear: without projects like Revolution Wind, the region faces heightened risks of power outages and further pressure on already high electricity costs. Delaying this project threatens reliability, raises energy bills for families and businesses, and undermines economic growth - including the ability to attract new industries like data centers."This action also weakens America's competitiveness. While China outspends us four-to-one on new energy and transmission infrastructure to power its AI-driven economy, the U.S. is stopping a fully permitted, privately capitalized project that would strengthen our energy security. That is a dangerous path. Investors, workers, and ratepayers deserve better."ACORE urges the Administration to immediately reverse course, allow Revolution Wind to move forward, and restore the policy certainty essential to America's clean energy future."ABOUT ACOREFor over 20 years, the American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE) has been the nation's leading voice on the issues most essential to clean energy expansion. ACORE unites finance, policy, and technology to accelerate the transition to a clean energy economy. For more information, please visit http://www.acore.org.