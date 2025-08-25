EPA Issues Terminations of GRID Alternatives' Solar For All Grants

(Oakland, CA) — GRID Alternatives (GRID), along with nearly 60 other grant recipients across the country, has been officially notified by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) that the Solar for All Program's funding totaling $7 billion is being terminated. The Solar for All program was set to provide funding to 60 entities that planned to create or expand existing low-income solar programs. It would enable 900,000 households nationwide in disadvantaged communities to utilize solar energy to reduce their home energy bills.



GRID and its affiliate, Tribal Energy Alternatives, were awarded nearly $330,000,000 in 2024 by the EPA. This funding was slated to launch the Solar Access for Nationwide Affordable Housing (SANAH) program, with goals to provide affordable solar energy to families in affordable housing across the country, as well as the Western Indigenous Network - Solar for All Program (WIN-SFA) to support Native American Tribes pursuing energy sovereignty opportunities. GRID was also granted subawards from other prime awardees who were eager to work with GRID. EPA's efforts to terminate these Solar for All programs directly affect GRID's ability to work with entities nationwide to build solar power for households that need the most assistance."When we applied for this grant, the intent was to serve Tribal Nations in the same excellence we have always done," says Talia Martin, Co-Executive Director of Tribal Energy Alternatives. "This program was meant to design a clean energy pathway for Tribal communities. We see how impactful solar can be for Tribal households. It provides more than bill savings: reliability, resiliency, and a guarantee that energy is there when a Tribal member needs it most. TEA's goals remain ambitious, and we want to continue our mission of empowering Tribes to reach their energy goals. If anything, it emboldens our commitment to the work and lights us up."Building on GRID's work over the last two decades, GRID has worked diligently with various partners and stakeholders to expand our mission to build community-powered solutions to advance economic and environmental justice through renewable energy in those disadvantaged communities through these grants.GRID Alternatives was thrilled to build toward its first Solar for All ribbon-cutting event in Traverse City, Michigan, in partnership with Habitat for Humanity Grand Traverse Region, which is now on hold. These projects would have reduced energy costs for residents, supported local installers, and positively impacted the environment while expanding access to safe, sustainable housing and solar energy.The termination notices for this funding are disappointing for both GRID and the communities it seeks to partner with and serve.GRID Alternatives prides itself on being the nation's largest nonprofit installer of clean energy technologies, and we believe in a system where policymakers act in the best interest of the American people. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, 34 million households across America are energy insecure. Solar for All was poised to reduce this burden for average Americans, and the EPA's recent action will mean many more American families will continue to have to decide between basic human needs and electricity. No matter the political climate, GRID takes seriously the responsibility of continuing to develop and implement renewable energy projects that serve economic and environmental justice communities.GRID's Chief Policy & Programs Officer, Chris Walker, notes that "GRID was and remains at the precipice of launching these historic programs with our partners, and that momentum has created real excitement across the country. From American equipment manufacturers and affordable housing developers, to Tribal Nations, solar installers, and workforce development groups—everyone is ready to help deliver this program to the American people. The community behind this work is strong and growing, and we all know that solar isn't just good policy, it's a smart investment. It means 25 years of free, clean energy and real returns for taxpayers: a lifeline and lower bills for households sending too much of their paychecks to utility companies, good jobs, business growth, and a healthier future. GRID's mission continues, and we're actively exploring every path to ensure these benefits reach the communities that need them most. We're all ready to put these programs back to work for America."By the end of the program in Spring of 2029, SANAH and WIN-SFA are projected to have delivered strong returns on investment for taxpayers, serving over 40,000 households, generating $541 million in savings, and creating more than 6,700 job training opportunities. Operating across 30 states and territories, the programs are also expected to avoid 3.4 million short tons of CO2e emissions: the equivalent of taking over 730,000 cars off the road for a year or planting 56 million trees and letting them grow for a decade. At a time when millions of Americans are struggling to pay their energy bills and climate-fueled disasters are becoming the new normal, now is not the time to claw back funding. We need to scale programs like these, not shrink them."There's a hunger across the country for lower energy bills, a way to keep the lights on even when there's a big storm, and cleaner, healthier air. GRID has been working to serve communities for 20 years, so we are no stranger to creating solutions that support these needs, and it's tragic that as a country, we aren't doing everything we can to expand access to real, everyday clean solutions. Despite this setback, we will continue to dream, work, and push to ensure clean energy from the sun is for ALL of us," said Erica Mackie, GRID Co-CEO & Co-Founder.About GRID AlternativesGRID Alternatives is an international, U.S.-based 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that builds community-powered solutions to advance economic and environmental justice through renewable energy. GRID works in the U.S., Mexico, Nepal, and Nicaragua and has installed solar photovoltaic systems on more than 29,500 homes and affordable housing developments in underserved communities while providing more than 33,200 individuals with workforce development training. GRID also provides clean mobility solutions and battery storage and is a leading voice in low-income solar policy development in the U.S. Installation Basics Training (IBT), a competency-based certificate program designed to develop the skills most relevant to entry-level solar installation jobs and related construction employment fields. Trainees learn solar installation skills, OSHA 10 safety standards, first aid and CPR, and soft skills, including interpersonal communication and dependability, to help job trainees obtain and sustain employment.