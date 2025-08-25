Fermi America™ Announces Partnership with Parkhill and Lee Lewis Construction to Build the World's Largest 11 Gigawatt Private AI Grid

Fermi America, in partnership with the Texas Tech University System, proudly announced two strategic partnerships with West Texas and Panhandle industry leaders Parkhill and Lee Lewis Construction. Together, the respected and proven local firms will support the creation of the world's largest, first-of-its-kind, private grid to power the soaring energy needs of next-generation AI.



Parkhill, an expert in engineering and architecture, and Lee Lewis Construction, a leading construction manager/contractor in the country, will join a team of experts developing the 11-gigawatt private grid, located in Amarillo, Texas.The two companies have distinct, vital roles. Providing engineering and architectural expertise, Parkhill is designing resilient infrastructure solutions that will seamlessly integrate with regional needs and Fermi America's future expansion plans. Responsible for construction management and executing those designs, Lee Lewis Construction will build and manage the site in a way that ensures quality, safety, timeliness and efficiency.Together, these partnerships will focus on regional growth with a global impact—creating a resilient private grid infrastructure that will underpin innovation and economic development for decades to come, all on time and in budget."Growing up in Lubbock, Texas, I've always known and trusted these guys," noted Fermi America co-founder Toby Neugebauer. "When we partnered with the Texas Tech University System and signed the lease on the best site in the country, every big national firm started beating on our door. But being locals, we understood that you simply can't do better than Lee Lewis and Parkhill, and we are excited to be one of their biggest builds to date, right here at home."Lee Lewis Construction Inc., founded in 1976 and based in Lubbock, Texas, has been listed among Engineering News-Record's Top 400 Contractors in the nation for over 40 consecutive years."I started this company with a philosophy of building high-quality structures, developing lasting relationships, and protecting our reputation," said Lee Lewis. "We are proud to partner with Fermi America—who shares our West Texas roots and values—and to be part of a project that will power the future of AI, shaping the world's technological landscape for generations to come.""You can't make a bad deal with good partners," added Ryan Lewis, Chief Operating Officer of Lee Lewis Construction. "We grew up with this team and respect their ambition to do the right thing for the region and the country. The fact that Texas Tech is a significant Fermi ally makes the partnership even stronger. Truthfully, our motto and commitment to 'building your future' could not be more appropriate than the Amarillo campus, and we are excited to make it a reality."Founded in 1944, Parkhill is a highly respected, full-service engineering and architecture firm headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. With a long-standing reputation for excellence, Parkhill has established itself as a trusted partner in delivering innovative, resilient, and sustainable infrastructure solutions across diverse sectors.Jay Edwards, President of Parkhill, emphasized the significance of the firm's latest project:"Designing the world's largest private grid with a focus on safety, resilience, and sustainability—while thoughtfully incorporating Texas Tech's design vernacular—was both a priority and a privilege. Our collaboration with the team at Fermi America has spanned decades of multiple successful developments, and we believe this project has the potential to reshape the future of the region."This initiative underscores Fermi America's deep commitment to West Texas and the Texas Panhandle, building on its ongoing partnership with the Texas Tech University System. Together, the organizations are advancing workforce development, research, and innovation across the state. Parkhill has proudly supported the Texas Tech University System for more than 70 years, while Lee Lewis Construction boasts 50 years of working with the system.By uniting proven expertise with visionary ambition, this project represents not only an engineering milestone but also a catalyst for economic growth and regional transformation.About Fermi America™Fermi America™ is pioneering the development of next-generation electric grids that deliver highly redundant power at a gigawatt scale, required to create next-generation artificial intelligence. Co-founded by former U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry, Fermi America™ combines cutting-edge technology with a deep bench of proven world-class multi-disciplinary leaders to create the world's largest, next-gen private grid. The behind-the-meter campus is expected to integrate the largest nuclear power complex in America, the nation's biggest combined-cycle natural gas project, utility grid power, solar power, and battery energy storage, to deliver hyperscaler artificial intelligence.About the Texas Tech University SystemEstablished in 1996, the Texas Tech University System is one of the top public university systems in the nation, consisting of five universities - Texas Tech University, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, Angelo State University, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso and Midwestern State University.Headquartered in Lubbock, Texas, the TTU System is a more than $3 billion enterprise focused on advancing higher education, health care, research and outreach with approximately 21,000 employees and 64,000 students, more than 400,000 alums, a statewide economic impact of $19.2 billion and an endowment valued at $3 billion. In its short history, the TTU System has grown tremendously and is nationally acclaimed, operating at 20 academic locations in 16 cities (15 in Texas, one international).In addition, the TTU System is one of only nine in the nation to offer programs for undergraduate, medical, law, nursing, pharmacy, dental and veterinary education, among other academic areas.