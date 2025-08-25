Gripple® Highlights Power-Tie: The Fast, Secure, and Tool-Free Solution for Solar Cable Management



Engineered for Superior Cable Protection, Rapid Installation, and Long-Term Performance in Demanding EnvironmentsAurora, IL - Gripple®, a leading manufacturer of engineered suspension solutions for construction and critical infrastructure applications, is proud to highlight Power-Tie, an advanced cable tie designed to deliver secure, efficient, and long-lasting cable management across solar applications.Power-Tie sets a new standard for cable protection with its wide security strap, designed to distribute pressure evenly across electrical cables. This feature minimizes the risk of damage to cable jackets, ensuring long-term cable integrity and helping prevent costly operations and maintenance issues. With a robust construction that provides a maximum working load of 264 lbs, a wire rope tensile strength of 227 ksi, and a breaking load of 346 lbs, Power-Tie offers extreme holding power in demanding conditions.The product is designed to operate effectively in temperatures from -40°F to +194°F, making it suitable for both extreme heat and cold. Installation is completely tool-free, enabling rapid deployment and reducing on-site complexity. Power-Tie is available in three size options, making it suitable for virtually any structure and eliminating the need to cut excess wire.Material selection is at the core of Power-Tie's reliability. The housing is made from corrosion-resistant zinc alloy, while the casing and strap are crafted from HDPE with UV and fire-retardant additives, extending product life and safety in outdoor environments. The wire rope is manufactured from 316 stainless steel, providing outstanding resistance to corrosion and ensuring consistent long-term performance for 20+ years, even in the harshest conditions.With its high-performance materials and installer-friendly design, Power-Tie delivers a comprehensive, reliable, and efficient solution for solar cable management. Manufactured in the UK and USA to the highest standards, Power-Tie is compliant with IEC 62275 and UL 62275/CSA 62275, ensuring international safety and regulatory acceptance. Gripple's Power-Tie combines secure, durable, and simple installation with lasting reliability and superior cable protection.About Gripple®Gripple Inc., based in Aurora, Illinois, is a globally recognized, employee-owned manufacturer and innovator of engineered solutions serving the construction, infrastructure, solar energy, and agricultural sectors. Founded nearly 40 years ago, Gripple is committed to delivering simple, sustainable alternatives that drive efficiency and reduce environmental impact. With 21 locations worldwide and a strong focus on people, innovation, and quality, Gripple is transforming the way the world builds and connects.###