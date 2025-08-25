Policy Pulse Inc., which has officially launched as of August 25th, 2025, is a public policy and regulatory affairs analysis firm that has developed a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform leveraging AI to simplify energy policy tracking in a way that is user-friendly, accurate, timely, and cost-effective. Policy Pulse Inc. addresses the needs of regulated businesses, developers, lawyers, lobbyists, utilities, and other energy companies with a platform that tracks, searches, summarizes, and curates complex regulations and legislation within the regulated sector.

NEW AI-POWERED SOLUTION TO ACCELERATE ENERGY POLICY ANALYSIS AND TRACKING - POLICY PULSE INC.



Platform Will Help Mitigate Business Risks and Help Companies Address the Shifting Policy LandscapeLos Angeles, Calif. - August 25, 2025 — Policy Pulse Inc. is powering AI driven policy analysis and tracking in utility markets. With over a year of beta testing and client successes, the company is officially launching its AI-powered policy tracking software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. Policy Pulse was designed to revolutionize policy tracking and help mitigate potential business risks in a rapidly changing regulatory environment by giving key decision makers real-time data search and access to instant document summarization.The tool has been successfully used by lawyers, lobbyists, utilities, and regulated businesses in California's utility sectors, with plans to expand nationally in the very near future."I have been using Policy Pulse's services to help me stay abreast of fast moving filings and dockets, and to provide AI-generated summaries of voluminous filings," said Rachelle Chong, a former CPUC commissioner and a regulatory lawyer. "As a solo practitioner, Policy Pulse has been a game changer for my ability to stay on top of the regulatory landscape."Policy Pulse allows users to simplify their policy analysis workflows and deliver critical details on public proceedings and regulatory events with ease while offering real-time insights and alerts. Policy Pulse was created to transform a once complicated, costly, and inefficient task into a streamlined, scalable solution for policy interpretation.Policy Pulse Inc. was developed with user-friendly features to provide insightful and timely policy tracking updates for businesses navigating the complex utility regulatory landscape. Key features of Policy Pulse include:1) AI Summaries: View AI summaries of legislative and regulatory documents and proceedings as soon as they are made public2) Multi-Agency Coverage: Currently includes CA legislative branches, CPUC, CEC, CARB, and CAISO with expansion into other ISO territories across the nation3) Real-Time Alerts: Get alerts summarizing new decisions right to your inbox4) AI Assistant: Ask a chatbot to interpret bills and proceedings and find exactly what you're looking for, with no hallucinations5) Legislative and Agency Timelines: Visualize a bill or proceeding's progress in an instant with intuitive and interactive timelines, including AI-generated summaries of key changes at each step of the wayBy eliminating the need to sift through outdated websites and mountains of paperwork, Policy Pulse empowers users to search for and identify relevant legislation, gain insights into sponsors, amendments, and votes, and stay up-to-date with real-time notifications on bills of interest.Policy Pulse's custom machine learning models utilize unique and enriched vector data sources to offer proprietary insights, tailored content, and predictive capabilities. Built by regulatory and government practitioners, including Founder and former Senior Advisor to the US DOE Loans Programs Office Arnab Pal, Policy Pulse was created to tangibly improve policy tracking and analysis. New features are added regularly to the platform. To schedule a demo and learn more, visit policy-pulse.ai.