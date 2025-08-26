Anza Unveils Groundbreaking Solar Platform Features, Including First-of-its-Kind Intelligent Price Quote Predictor

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 26, 2025 - Today, Anza, a leading energy storage and solar development and supply chain platform, announced three major enhancements to its Solar Pro subscription, including a novel dataset feature that estimates negotiated price ranges for every module on the platform. The Predicted Quote feature, along with the new Quarterly Outlook and Five-Year Monthly Forecast additions, will give developers, IPPs, EPCs, and utilities unprecedented visibility into current and future module pricing, empowering smarter procurement, more business wins, project prioritization, and strategic planning.



More Headlines Articles

With these updates, Anza leverages its unmatched supplier-provided module pricing dataset to deliver powerful, market-wide analytics. In a moment when the solar and storage sectors are being shaped by shifting macroeconomic conditions, evolving supply dynamics, and rapid policy changes, these insights are critical for staying ahead. Platform users will have an informational advantage during development, when negotiating a procurement, or at asset sale or purchase.Details on these new features:• The Predicted Quote feature is a first-of-its-kind dataset and feature that only Anza provides. It estimates the final negotiated price range for every module on the platform, using real-world, anonymized customer quotes and Anza's supplier negotiation experience. Prices are shown as a 25th-75th percentile range and refreshed regularly, giving buyers a realistic view of what they can expect to pay. This feature helps companies gain a negotiation edge, especially module buyers before they begin their procurements, EPCs and C&I developers when preparing client proposals, and developers when selling projects.• The Quarterly Outlook feature provides 10 quarters (2.5 years) of supplier-provided module pricing in one easy-to-use table. It's a new way for users to see this data in the platform, which previously had to be tied to a specific user project and its criteria. Users can sort, search, and filter the data by technical, value, and supply chain criteria, then click through to a specific module detail page. This market-wide, always-current view helps developers and EPCs bid accurately and aggressively to win more business, helps developers gain a negotiation edge when selling projects, and gives IPPs valuable insight for buying projects. Module buyers can track prices, report to leadership, and refine approved vendor lists with greater accuracy, whether they are actively purchasing or simply gathering market intelligence.• The Five-Year Monthly Forecast uses Anza's regularly updated platform pricing, negotiated pricing history, and machine learning models to predict module prices up to five years out. Unlike competitor forecasts, which are updated less frequently and based on limited assumptions, Anza's forecast is instantly accessible and current. This five-year forecast will help developers win utility PPAs, prioritize projects, plan market strategies, and choose the right products for future projects and interconnection applications. It will help IPPs make module price monitoring and reporting much more efficient."Anza has always provided our clients with the most current module pricing database," said Mike Hall, CEO and co-founder of Anza. "Our new Predicted Quote feature takes this database to the next level, offering the industry's only dataset that estimates negotiated final prices to give customers a decisive edge in winning projects and securing better deals. Together with these other new enhancements to our Solar Pro subscription, we're helping our customers make smarter strategic decisions.These platform features are part of Anza's Solar Pro subscription package and will be showcased at RE+ 2025, Booth #V8444. Attendees and non-attendees alike can schedule a demo to explore the platform's expanded capabilities.About AnzaAnza is a revolutionary platform that empowers solar and energy storage equipment buyers and developers to use advanced data and technology to see more options, reduce risk, increase project profits and save massive amounts of time. Anza enables clients to spend more time creating value and less time chasing down data and using manual tools. They can access real-time pricing and extensive technical, trade risk, counterparty, and contract term data from more than 95% of the U.S. module supply. Anza's Effective $/Watt solar module analytics enable users to move far beyond price comparisons and rapidly evaluate products based on production and installation costs. Its energy storage lifecycle cost and capacity maintenance analytics provide a lifetime view across AC and DC-integrated storage products. With solutions for the utility-scale and distributed generation market, Anza's vision is to help every buyer and developer make optimal design and procurement decisions.Anza was born from internal tools at Borrego that maximized the financial value of its own projects. In 2023, Anza launched as a standalone company, furthering its mission to accelerate the deployment of renewable energy. For more information, visit anzarenewables.com.