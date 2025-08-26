OMRON Brings AC/DC High-Power Relays and Improved Weather Sensor to RE+ 25

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OMRON Electronic Components, a global leader in innovative component solutions, will highlight its AC and DC high-power relays for renewable energy applications, along with its newly released Weather Sensor, at RE+ 25 - North America's largest clean energy event - Sept. 8-11 in Las Vegas. Attendees can visit Booth #V13535 in the Venetian Ballroom - Level 2 to explore OMRON's technologies designed to advance renewable energy and grid resilience.



More Headlines Articles

"RE+ is always a great opportunity to put our technology in front of the innovators driving clean energy forward," said Kyle Alberti, business development manager, OMRON Electronic Components. "This year, we're focused on demonstrating how our relays, monitoring solutions, and more can deliver high quality performance and reliability in renewable energy applications."During the event, OMRON will showcase its AC and DC high-power relays designed for renewable energy applications such as PV inverters, battery energy storage systems, and more. Attendees can experience an interactive high-power relay demo featuring five relays that simulate real-world functionality, paired with a video animation highlighting the advantages of the particular AC or DC relay. OMRON will also present a comparative demo illustrating the benefits of PCB-mountable relays versus traditional contactors, displaying an assembled contactor side-by-side with a populated PCB relay board equivalent.In addition to its relay portfolio, OMRON will demo its new Weather Sensor, developed in partnership with KS Technologies. The compact, high-precision device enables operators across agriculture, smart cities, and energy infrastructure to optimize performance and improve predictive maintenance. Shifting weather patterns and the growing frequency of extreme weather events have amplified the need for precise, localized weather sensing. The sensor addresses that demand with a design that is also simple to install and maintain."Our LoRa module is a key component of the Weather Sensor's design, enabling long-range, low-power data transmission that's ideal for clean energy installations," said Bob Kressin, CEO at KS Technologies. "By combining KST's wireless expertise with OMRON's proven sensing technology, we're delivering a solution that gives operators the data they need to boost efficiency."Alongside the relays and Weather Sensor, OMRON will also display an interactive high-power relay kiosk, technology value comparison of PCB relays vs. contactors, and power monitoring solutions."OMRON's attendance at RE+ this year will offer attendees the opportunity to see firsthand how our technologies integrate into real-world energy applications," said Cary Horan, business development manager at OMRON Electronics Components. "From the Weather Sensor to our relay and monitoring solutions, we are committed to delivering technologies that solve challenges and advance the clean energy space."For more information about OMRON's presence at RE+ 25 or to book a meeting, visit omron.com.About OMRON Electronic ComponentsFor over 90 years, OMRON Electronic Components has been a leading manufacturer and provider of advanced electronic components. Extensive product groups include relays, switches, connectors, MEMS flow sensors, pressure sensors, and optical components. OMRON's broad product offering can be integrated in applications for energy, industrial automation, test and measurement/automated test equipment, power tools, smart home/building, and entertainment/gaming markets around the world. OMRON Electronic Components has an extensive sales network consisting of regional sales professionals, inside sales representatives, technical sales assistants, customer service staff, and an authorized distributor network. OMRON Electronic Components is the Americas subsidiary of OMRON Corporation, a $7 billion global leading supplier of electronics and control system components and services operating in more than 130 countries. Learn more at components.omron.com/us.