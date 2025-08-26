SMA America to Unveil Full Portfolio of Solar and Storage Energy Solutions at RE+ 2025

At RE+ 2025, SMA America will present its most extensive range of energy solutions to date, featuring technologies for utility-scale storage, commercial solar and integrated home energy systems. Attendees can visit SMA at booth V9713 in the Venetian Expo Hall, Level 2.



This year's exhibit features the official launch of the Sunny Central Storage UP-S, SMA's most powerful and flexible utility-scale storage solution to date. Visitors will also get a first look at the new Sunny Highpower Storage, designed for flexible applications, along with three new additions to the commercial PV inverter lineup.SMA is also spotlighting its repowering services within the utility-scale space, offering expert guidance for asset owners navigating aging equipment, shifting policy landscapes and evolving market demands. A new interactive digital experience at the booth will immerse visitors in the architecture of SMA's Sunny Central FLEX, Medium Voltage Power Station (MVPS) platform, along with a new interactive Grid Stability experience."Our team is building the future of solar and storage at every scale," said Jay Arghestani, managing director of large-scale sales, technology and marketing at SMA America. "The innovations we are unveiling at RE+ reflect our continued investment in grid stability, cybersecurity, optimized performance and service throughout the life of the system. These are the solutions utilities and developers need to move faster and with confidence."SMA is excited to announce that the MVPS will be domestically integrated in the United States starting in 2026. This change improves delivery speed, enhances the supply chain, and brings the organization closer to domestic utility-scale customers."The future of solar and storage in North America requires solutions that are as adaptable as they are advanced," said Chuck Smith, managing director of home and business solutions at SMA America. "At RE+, we're showing customers and partners how SMA is ready to support the entire energy ecosystem, from residential rooftops to commercial storage systems."Sven Bedbur, director of business development for home and business solutions, will deliver a presentation, Tuesday, September 9 from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Industry Trends Theater on level 2 of the Venetian Expo Hall. The speaking engagement is titled Cracking the Code; How to Unlock Massive Growth in the Commercial and Industrial Solar Market.Also on display at the booth is the new Sunny Tripower X 13, a robust 208V solution for commercial systems. This 13 kW inverter simplifies installation and lowers costs by removing the need for multiple single-phase inverters and transformers.The SMA Home Energy Solution will also be featured, including Backup Select, the latest automatic backup solution delivering up to 5,760 W of backup power to keep essential circuits online during grid outages, showcasing a complete residential ecosystem that integrates solar, storage and intelligent energy management.SMA's presence will extend beyond its main booth, with commercial product displays in partner booths including Greentech Renewables (V8057), reflecting a commitment to collaboration across the value chain and alignment of solutions throughout the industry. Stop by the booth for daily giveaways including a YETI 22L backpack, the Garmin Instinct Solar GPS Smartwatch and a JBL speaker - gear designed to manage energy so you can save yours.For more information, visit booth V9713 or explore the full product portfolio.