Successful First Feed-in of the 40th EnviThan Gas Upgrading Plant in France

Lohne/Saerbeck, 26 August 2025 - With 48 successful biogas projects in France, EnviTec Biogas continues its success story - this time in the Aube region. "With our 40th EnviThan gas upgrading plant in Premierfait, we and our customer are setting a milestone on the path to a greener energy supply - not just for France, but for all of Europe," says Mehdy Benyahia, Managing Director responsible for plant construction at EnviTec Biogas France SARL.



The customer, Biogaz des Vieilles Vignes, operates the biogas and gas upgrading plant using a daily input of 100 tonnes of agricultural residues. The 400 Nm³/h biomethane plant, built by EnviTec, is owned by three local farmers. They feed the produced biomethane into the local gas grid operated by NaTran (formerly GRTgaz). "With the initial feed-in in July, we are proud to announce the successful commissioning of the plant after 12 months of construction," Benyahia adds. For the first time, EnviTec France has designed and implemented the full automation and electrical systems itself.On-site compression to 70 bar using booster technologyBefore construction, the three plant operators had already inspected nearby EnviTec reference plants. "We've built four reference plants within a 30-kilometre radius. Their quality and our expertise were decisive in the customers' choice to partner with us," says the Managing Director. The plant also features on-site compression technology. "The outlet pressure of the biomethane can be flexibly adapted to the required grid pressure - 70 bar in this case - using booster technology."In parallel with the commissioning of the 40th EnviThan plant, ground will soon be broken for a new biogas plant including EnviThan gas upgrading in Montans, northeast of Toulouse. For the company Cler Verts, represented by Jean-Luc Da Lozzo, it will be the second plant he has realized with EnviTec Biogas's expertise. "In 2016, we completed a 637 kW biogas plant for Cler Verts, a recycling company, in just nine months.," reports the plant construction director. The commissioning of the new plant - which will be specially designed to handle biowaste - is scheduled for the third quarter of 2026.Most of the plants built by EnviTec in France are powered by waste and agricultural by-products. The sales and administrative offices of EnviTec Biogas France SARL are located in Plédran, Brittany, with an additional service hub in Le Meux (Compiègne district).About EnviTec Biogas AGEnviTec Biogas AG covers the entire value chain for the production of biogas, including the planning and construction of biogas plants and biogas upgrading plants as well as their commissioning. The company takes charge of biological and technical services on demand and also offers operational management services. EnviTec operates 87 own plants, making it one of the largest biogas producers in Germany at present. EnviTec's business activities also include the production and marketing of climate-neutral fuels (bio-LNG) for the transport sector as well as food-grade liquid carbon dioxide (LCO2) and the planning and operation of wind and solar projects. With a presence in 18 countries worldwide, EnviTec Biogas AG is represented by its own companies, sales offices, strategic partners and joint ventures. In 2024, the EnviTec Group generated revenue of EUR 337.7 million and EBT of EUR 44.0 million. The Group currently employs some 690 people. EnviTec Biogas AG has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since July 2007.