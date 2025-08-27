2025 National Energy Study Finds Strong Public Support Across Renewable and Traditional Energy Sources

Defying partisan divisions over the future of energy, Americans broadly support development of both natural gas and renewable sources, according to the National Energy Study released today by the Davies Group, a public affairs firm specializing in the energy industry.



More Headlines Articles

The 2025 Energy Study surveyed nearly 800 Americans nationwide and found especially high positive perceptions across a wide range of U.S. energy sources. Solar leads with 84% positive perception, followed closely by natural gas (82%) and land-based wind (75%). Hydrogen (72%), offshore wind (71%), oil (63%), coal (52%) and nuclear (51%) also received majority support."These results confirm that Americans want more energy from more sources, not fewer," said John Davies, Founder, CEO and Chairman of the Davies Group. "Across political lines, people consistently view American energy projects positively and are unimpressed by partisan bickering that suggests otherwise."Now in its third year, the National Energy Study shows a growing consensus around emerging technologies. Hydrogen, battery storage and new forms of nuclear power received stronger support than in previous years, while natural gas continues to be seen as a reliable and affordable option.Davies added, "This research makes one thing clear: public support is broad, but it is not automatic. An energy project's fate still comes down to how communities perceive it at the local level. Winning trust early by addressing fears and telling a clear, credible story is what ultimately earns approval."The Davies Group has guided some of the largest and most complex energy projects in the nation. By combining original research with strategic communication, Davies helps energy developers gain public support, navigate permitting and regulatory hurdles, and secure the social license to operate.The firm's six-step engagement model, which includes listening first, targeting audiences, telling compelling stories, addressing dreams and fears, cultivating advocates, and asking for help, provides a proven framework for moving projects forward responsibly and successfully.The full 2025 Energy Study is now available here from the Davies Group.About the Davies GroupThe Davies Group is a national leader in traditional and renewable energy messaging, strategic communications and community engagement. With decades of experience guiding energy developers through complex public affairs challenges, the firm specializes in crafting messages that resonate, overcoming opposition and building durable community support for critical projects.For more information, visit www.daviespagroup.com.