Kseng Solar Supplies 3MW Ground Solar Project in Bolivia, Accelerating South America’s Clean Energy Transition

Bolivia's solar development has reached a new height with the successful completion and grid connection of a 3MW ground solar project, the largest solar plant in the private sector within the country. Kseng Solar is proud to be part of this remarkable solar project, demonstrating both its expertise in solar racking solutions and its commitment to supporting renewable energy growth across South America.



The project utilized Kseng Solar's Zn-Al-Mg coated steel structures, which provide exceptional corrosion resistance and long-term durability. With a unique self-healing feature, the Zn-Al-Mg coating delivers 5-10 times stronger protection than conventional hot-dip galvanizing, ensuring reliable performance throughout the entire lifecycle of the solar plant.Throughout the project, Kseng's expert team provided end-to-end support, including installation guidance and responsive service, earning high praise from the customer. Tailored to local climate and soil conditions, the solution adopted concrete foundations to enhance structural stability while minimizing environmental impact.Dedicated to providing solar racking and tracking systems provider since 2015, driven by dual manufacturing bases and vertically integrated production, Kseng Solar is committed to supplying more advanced solar racking solutions, to meet diverse needs in South America and beyond.