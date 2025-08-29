Sungrow Powers Ahead with New Solar and Storage Solutions at Intersolar South America 2025

Sungrow, the global leading PV inverter and energy storage system provider, showcased its latest innovations in solar and storage technologies at Intersolar South America, held August 26-28, 2025. The company also announced a major milestone of 25 GW in cumulative contracted PV inverter orders and 10 GWh in energy storage systems across Latin America, underscoring its long-term commitment to accelerating the region's clean energy transition.



Next-Generation Solutions: Powering Residential and C&I GrowthAs Brazil's distributed generation (DG) market continues to expand, Sungrow unveiled solutions tailored to both residential and commercial & industrial (C&I) applications.Microinverter S2500S-LAfter debuting with the highly anticipated 2 kW microinverter, Sungrow is launching the new S2500S-L, with a nominal power of 2.5 kW and four independent MPPTs with 18 A of operating current.Ideal for fast-track projects in the Brazilian market, just three units can power 12 PV modules, delivering a total of 7.5 kW. This setup maximizes the PV array and minimizes clipping losses, even with popular high-power modules.Key Features:One-click configuration: commissioning is simplified by synchronizing multiple microinverters via the iSolarCloud app, reducing field time and minimizing rework.Operating at 45°C without power derating and maintaining reliable output up to 80°C.Transmission power is increased by 10%, enabling a stronger and longer signal reach.Providing 24-hour data retransmission: generation data is securely stored and automatically updated once the network is restored, ensuring users always see complete and accurate performance records.Learn more here.New Hybrid Inverters MGRL Lineup for More Versatility and AffordabilityThe new Sungrow MGRL single-phase hybrid inverters, available in power ranges from 5 to 10 kW, were developed to offer affordability and maximize self-consumption in residential and small commercial systems.Compatible with low-voltage lead-acid and lithium batteries from domestic manufacturers, they enable viable solutions adapted to the Brazilian reality.Installation is simplified and features a dedicated backup port, making them ideal for new projects or retrofits, including in regions with grid power injection restrictions, thanks to their exported power control capability.The backup port ensures power to critical loads in grid outage situations and also in 100% off-grid operation, with an extra 100% overload capacity for up to 10 seconds—supporting the start of inductive loads such as refrigerators, pumps, and compressors. The switching time of less than 4 ms ensures a seamless transition to backup mode, while the scalability of up to eight inverters in parallel expands support for different load scenarios.SG50CX-P2-LV String Inverter: New Three-Phase 220V OptionThe new SG50CX-P2-LV was developed for commercial and industrial applications on three-phase 220 V grids, a widely used standard in Brazil.It features eight independent MPPTs with two inputs each and a DC input current of 30 A, allowing operation with high-power PV modules, including bifacial models. It integrates an intelligent IV diagnostic function, which automatically scans PV arrays for accurate fault detection. The AFCI function guarantees protection against electric ARC faults, and the IP66 protection rating guarantees resistance against dust and water jets, enabling outdoor installation.The SG50CX-P2-LV strategically complements the portfolio of three-phase 127/220 V inverters, meeting the maximum power limit required to qualify for ANEEL's (National Electric Energy Agency's) free electricity billing criteria. This facilitates project approval, eliminating the need for flow reversal analysis and accelerating the approval process with utility companies.Sungrow Rapid Shutdown SolutionSafety is one of the major concerns for solar projects. Sungrow has introduced its rapid shutdown solution at the show as well. The solution is designed to meet the new ABNT NBR 17193:2025 requirement, which mandates rooftop PV systems to reduce DC voltage to below 35 V within 30 seconds during grid outages, fires, or other emergencies.The system includes the SR20D-M rapid shutdown (RSD) device, SR200T-BX RSD controller box, and Sungrow inverters, ensuring rooftop arrays quickly enter a safe state, protecting firefighters, maintenance crews, and property. Unlike conventional systems where voltage lingers for minutes, Sungrow's solution brings it down in just 30 seconds.A key innovation is Sungrow's patented Fault Heat Control (FHC) bypass technology, which keeps device temperatures below 120°C — significantly lower than conventional designs. The devices are also built to withstand Brazil's diverse climates, featuring C5 anti-corrosion protection and IP68/IP65 ratings for up to 25 years of operation.Learn more here.Utility-Scale PV: Innovation Meets Reliability and PerformanceSungrow's utility solutions recently passed Brazilian grid operator (ONS) validations, confirming compliance with stringent local standards.At the show, the company debuted its 1+X 2.0 Modular Inverter, winner of the iF Design Award, offering greater modularity with a scalable block design ranging from 800 kW to 9.6 MW. The product's split modular design isolates critical components (IGBTs, capacitors) in the upper inverter module for quick field replacement. Operation and Maintenance (O&M) time is slashed to one hour per module swap—the easy O&M enables field engineers to perform quick replacements.The new inverter delivers outstanding reliability, featuring IP66 protection and stable operation without derating at temperatures up to 45°C for the Latin American market. It also incorporates AI-driven fault detection, AI-enhanced DC-side safety management, and advanced grid-forming capabilities—meeting the industry's high standards for performance, availability, and reliability.Energy Storage: Driving Reliability and ResilienceWith energy storage adoption accelerating due to regulations like the Brazilan Inmetro Ordinance 140/2022, rising electricity prices, and increasing blackout risks, Sungrow presented flagship solutions for both utility and C&I energy storage markets.Utility-scale: The 5 MWh liquid-cooled ESS PowerTitan 2.0 features an all-in-one AC-DC block design for exceptional efficiency, safety, and reliability. Already widely deployed worldwide, it recently secured a 1 GWh contract with Zelestra for a landmark project in Chile.C&I: The PowerStack 255CS liquid-cooled ESS, built with advanced 314 Ah battery cells, offers flexible capacity options of 257 kWh (2-hour) or 514 kWh (4-hour), >90% round-trip efficiency, and a 20-year design life. Fully integrated with PCS, EMS, and BMS, and certified under stringent global safety standards such as the corresponding IEC and UL standards, the system ensures seamless operation across a wide range of scenarios, including C&I standalone ESS, PV plus ESS, EV chargers plus ESS, and microgrids.In Brazil, the system is particularly well-suited for farms requiring backup power to ensure continuous operation and small businesses looking to reduce electricity bills through peak shaving and self-consumption. Its flexibility enables customers to secure stable energy supply, optimize costs, and gain more independence from the grid."We are proud to bring comprehensive innovations to the Latin American market, enabling cleaner, more reliable, and more resilient energy solutions," said Ada Li, Vice President of Sungrow Americas. "Reaching the 25 GW PV and 10 GWh ESS milestone is a testament to Sungrow's deep engagement and strong partnerships in the region. We look forward to working alongside our partners to expand access to clean power and accelerate Latin America's transition to a low-carbon future."About SungrowSungrow, a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 28 years. As of June 2025, Sungrow has installed 870 GW of power electronic converters worldwide. The Company is recognized as the world's most bankable PV inverter and energy storage company (BloombergNEF). Its innovations power clean energy projects across the globe, supported by a network of 520 service outlets guaranteeing excellent customer experience. At Sungrow, we're committed to bridging to a sustainable future through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service. For more information, please visit: www.sungrowpower.com.