Natural Power advises on financing stage of landmark 182MWp solar PV projects in Lithuania

Natural Power, the leading independent renewable energy consultancy, has acted as Lenders' Technical Advisor (LTA) to senior lenders Norddeutsche Landesbank (NORD/LB) and the Nordic Investment Bank (NIB) on the successful financing of two large-scale solar PV projects in Lithuania developed by Green Genius.

The projects are the 91 MWp solar parks in Lithuania's Izabelinė (Ignalina municipality) and Lieponys (Trakai district). These developments significantly contribute to Lithuania's renewable energy targets and energy independence strategy.



As LTA, Natural Power delivered the technical due diligence report covering design, technology, site conditions, grid connection, construction contracts, and operational assumptions. This report supported the lenders in reaching their investment decision, enabling the projects to achieve financial close this month, August 2025.Chico Rebelo, Senior Technical Advisor at Natural Power, said: "We are proud to support Nord LB and NIB in financing these landmark solar projects in Lithuania. With a combined capacity of 182MWp, Izabelinė and Lieponys will make a substantial contribution to the country's renewable energy transition. In our role as expert technical advisors, we've ensured robust due diligence and will continue to support our clients throughout construction to help deliver high-quality, sustainable assets."These projects are expected to generate enough clean electricity to power more than 100,000 homes annually, avoiding significant CO₂ emissions, and strengthening Lithuania's renewable energy mix.Natural Power will continue to support the lender throughout the construction phase, monitoring construction progress and performance assessment prior to the commencement of commercial operations. The projects are currently greenfield sites, with construction expected to commence next month.