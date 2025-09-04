Generac Introduces PWRmicro, an Innovative Microinverter, Designed to Provide Greater Homeowner Savings Through Higher Energy Yield

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC), a global leader in energy solutions, today announced an innovative, 820W microinverter, which takes electricity from two solar panels and converts it from the DC (direct current) power they produce into AC (alternating current) power that a home or the electric grid can use.



Generac PWRmicro is a powerful, installer-friendly and reliable microinverter designed to maximize energy captured from today's high-powered solar panels. With 820 watt output and a streamlined installation process, homeowners can realize their solar system's fullest output potential while installers will enjoy a faster and more confident installation and commissioning experience. Reliability is built into every component of PWRmicro, enhancing performance, improving the installer and user-experience and it is backed by a 25-year warranty from a company homeowners can count on.PWRmicro seamlessly integrates with PWRcell 2 and Generac's next generation home standby generators to provide homeowners the ultimate home energy solution - one that can offset energy costs while also providing a "bottomless battery" for virtually endless backup power."For more than 65 years, we've been a trusted name in energy resilience with a proven track record built on quality and reliability, and today we're raising the bar again," said Norm Taffe, Executive VP and President of Energy Technology, Generac. "We're proud to launch a solution that will help redefine solar power for homeowners, demonstrating our commitment to developing holistic, next-generation energy solutions for homeowners. We are uniquely positioned to serve our customers and help shape the future of how homes stay powered and families stay safe."Key benefits of PWRmicro include:Greater homeowner savings through higher energy yield: With up to 40% more power output than the leading microinverter product line, PWRmicro reduces clipping while individually optimized DC inputs maximize energy production and increase savings.Faster commissioning with Generac Field Pro: Instant discovery identifies each microinverter before commissioning, streamlining the process and dramatically reducing setup time. Installers can leverage grid power to commission PWRmicro at night, allowing them to finish the job even after the sun goes down.Easy to install and user friendly: PWRmicro delivers a faster, easier installation experience, empowering installers to be more efficient with their time.Designed and tested to meet the industry's most rigorous quality and reliability standards: PWRmicro has undergone extensive design iteration and reliability and quality testing to ensure the product can perform for over 25 years, even under the harshest environments.Improved device communications and system updates: With robust power line communication and firmware directly stored on Field Pro, Generac's mobile application designed for installers and technicians makes installation and troubleshooting fast and easy. Firmware updates happen overnight reducing commissioning time, and live device data and system self-test can help troubleshoot common installation issues."With more power, robust reliability, and a streamlined design, PWRmicro empowers homeowners to get the most from their solar investment while giving installers a faster, simpler and more confident installation experience," said Jim Dawe, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Clean Energy, Generac. "Our solution delivers powerful performance, installer-friendly design and total reliability, giving homeowners peace of mind."Beginning in Q4, Generac is expanding its unified home energy management experience by bringing its Clean Energy products, including PWRcell and PWRmicro, into the ecobee app and supported ecobee thermostats. Homeowners will be able to seamlessly monitor and control both their Clean Energy systems and ecobee devices from one place.To learn more about Generac's clean energy product innovations, visit Generac.com here or stop by Generac's booth at RE+ V11313.About GeneracGenerac Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) is a total energy solutions company that empowers people to use energy on their own terms. Founded in 1959, Generac is a leading global designer, manufacturer, and provider of a wide range of energy technology solutions. The Company provides power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices & solutions, and other power products serving the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets. Generac introduced the first affordable backup generator and later created the automatic home standby generator category. The Company continues to expand its energy technology offerings for homes and businesses in its mission to Power a Smarter World and lead the evolution to more resilient, efficient, and sustainable energy solutions.