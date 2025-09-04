Stryten Energy to Feature BESS Solutions at RE+ 2025, Delivering Resilient Power for Resilient Businesses

Stryten Energy LLC, a leading U.S.-based energy storage solutions provider, will showcase its Lead BESS at RE+ 2025, North America's largest clean energy event, held September 8-11 at The Venetian Expo and Caesars Forum in Las Vegas.



At Booth #F18033, attendees will see how this proven solution delivers power security and flexibility across commercial, industrial, and utility-scale environments. From microgrids and EV charging stations to hospitals, warehouses, and data centers, Lead BESS ensures facilities maintain uptime, reduce energy costs, and enhance sustainability.Key benefits of Stryten's Lead BESS include:Grid resilience through rapid response and voltage stabilization.Reliable back-up power to ensure operational continuity during outages.Modular design to meet evolving power demands, from microgrids to multi-site industrial facilities.Low fire risk and strong thermal stability for safe indoor installation.Integration with solar and other renewables for peak shaving and carbon reduction.Backed by vertically integrated, U.S.-based manufacturing facilities, Stryten Energy's lead battery production ensures secure sourcing and sustainable manufacturing for its customers."Our Lead BESS is engineered to keep operations running, minimizing downtime and safeguarding business continuity," said Scott Childers, Vice President of Essential Power at Stryten Energy. "Just as businesses need confidence they won't lose power, they need confidence their energy storage partner will deliver dependable service and support. With U.S.-based manufacturing and a fully integrated, turnkey system, our Lead BESS delivers true energy resilience, improving reliability while helping meet sustainability goals."In addition to Lead BESS, the Stryten team will feature lithium BESS and off-grid battery technologies designed to help businesses and consumers meet their energy resilience needs. Stryten partner Storion Energy will also display its innovative Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) components used for Long-Duration Energy Storage applications.Stryten Energy is driving the transformation of energy storage with a portfolio of solutions including advanced lead, lithium, and vanadium technologies. This battery-first, technology-agnostic model ensures customers have the right chemistry for the right application.Panel Discussions at RE+ 2025Stryten Energy will host two thought-provoking panel discussions that explore the evolving role of energy storage in distributed infrastructure and solar bankability.On Tuesday, September 9 at 2 p.m., the panel "Behind the Meter, Ahead of the Curve: How Distributed Energy Is Redefining the Power Paradigm" will spotlight how behind-the-meter solar-plus-storage is reshaping energy systems. Moderated by Scott Childers, the session features David Johnson of CE+T America, Jon Parrella of TerraFlow Energy, and Dr. Vick Singh of Dragonfly Energy. Attendees will gain insights into how distributed energy resources are accelerating deployment, improving resiliency, and empowering communities to take control of their energy futures.Wednesday, September 10 at 11 a.m., the panel "Making Solar More Bankable" will examine how energy storage transforms solar into a grid-ready, financially viable solution. Olivia Amyette of Infinite Energy Advisors, Dr. Vick Singh of Dragonfly Energy, and Travis Torrey of Storion Energy will join Scott Childers to discuss how battery storage enhances solar reliability, reduces levelized cost of energy, and supports sustainability goals. The conversation will also explore regulatory shifts, integration challenges, and the future of solar-plus-storage amid rising demand from AI, EVs, and electrification.Visit Booth #F18033 to participate in Stryten Energy's panel discussions and discover how energy storage delivers the resilience and reliability your operations demand. For more information about Stryten Energy's presence at RE+, visit www.stryten.com/stryten-at-re-plus/.About Stryten EnergyStryten Energy helps solve the world's most pressing energy challenges with a broad range of energy storage solutions across the Essential Power, Motive Power, Transportation, Military and Government sectors. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, we partner with some of the world's most recognized companies to meet the growing demand for reliable and sustainable energy storage capacity. Stryten powers everything from submarines to subcompacts, microgrids, warehouses, distribution centers, cars, trains and trucks. Our stored energy technologies include advanced lead, lithium and vanadium redox flow batteries, intelligent chargers and energy performance management software that keep people on the move and supply chains running. An industry leader backed by more than a century of expertise, Stryten has The Energy to Challenge the status quo and deliver top-performing energy solutions for today and tomorrow. Learn more at www.stryten.com.