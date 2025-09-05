Storion Energy to Highlight Vanadium Flow Battery Technology at RE+ 2025

Storion Energy LLC, a manufacturer of high-quality vanadium electrolyte and stack power assemblies, will demonstrate the benefits of their components for vanadium redox flow batteries (VRFB) during the RE+ 2025 conference, Sept. 8-11 at The Venetian Expo and Caesars Forum in Las Vegas. Storion Energy representatives will be available in Stryten Energy's Booth #F18033 throughout the show.



Storion Energy, a joint venture between an affiliate of Stryten Energy LLC and Largo Clean Energy Corp., is removing the barriers to entry for battery manufacturers by enabling them to domestically source price-competitive components for flow batteries, including vanadium electrolyte. Storion combines access to high-quality vanadium supply from the largest producing vanadium mine in the Western Hemisphere with domestic electrolyte production to establish a fully integrated vertical supply chain for utility-scale VRFBs used in long-duration energy storage (LDES) applications."Rising energy demand, aging grid infrastructure, and fragile global supply chains are creating serious challenges for industries that depend on reliable power," said Travis Torrey, CTO of Storion Energy. "Storion's innovative vanadium electrolyte leasing model removes a major cost barrier, accelerating the adoption of vanadium flow battery technology for utility-scale storage. This is a critical step toward building greater energy resilience for businesses and communities across the country."Torrey will be a panelist in the "Making Solar More Bankable" discussion at the Stryten Energy booth on September 10 at 11 a.m. This panel discussion will examine how energy storage transforms solar into a grid-ready, financially viable solution. Along with Torrey, Olivia Amyette of Infinite Energy Advisors, Dr. Vick Singh of Dragonfly Energy, and Scott Childers of Stryten Energy will discuss how battery storage enhances solar reliability, reduces the levelized cost of energy, and supports sustainability goals. The conversation will also explore regulatory shifts, integration challenges, and the future of solar-plus-storage amid rising demand from AI, EVs, and electrification.Visit Booth #F18033 to participate in Storion Energy's panel discussion and learn how VRFB supports utility-scale LDES to ensure energy resilience and security.About Storion EnergyStorion Energy is bringing energy resilience and security to the flow battery industry by removing the barrier to entry for battery manufacturers with a vertically integrated supply chain providing Power Assembly Stacks and competitively-priced electrolyte. Storion is a joint venture between an affiliate of Stryten Energy LLC and Largo Clean Energy Corp., a subsidiary of Largo Inc., one of the world's largest and highest-quality vanadium suppliers that will support scalable domestic electrolyte production to establish a fully integrated vertical supply chain for utility-scale VRFB LDES solutions. VRFB solutions are a safe and reliable option for Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) that need to provide energy storage of four or more hours. Storion has locations in Alpharetta, Georgia, and Wilmington, Massachusetts. Learn more at storion.com.