Canadian Solar Unveils Breakthrough Low-Carbon Modules, Setting New Benchmark in Sustainable Manufacturing

Designed for utility-scale and commercial & industrial (C&I) applications, the new LC modules deliver up to 660 Wp output with module efficiency of up to 24.4%, with deliveries commencing in August 2025.Canadian Solar developed the Low Carbon modules through proprietary innovations in ingot, wafer and HJT cell technologies. Each technology innovation has contributed to the reduction of energy consumption and carbon emissions:Higher ingot utilization rate - Increasing ingot utilization rate by around 20%, thus lowering emissions by approximately 9.7% (or 30 kg CO₂ per kWp).Thinner wafers - Reducing wafer thickness to 110 μm (compared to 130-135 μm in TOPCon/BC) for each solar cell, thus reducing silicon consumption and carbon emissions by 4.5%-5.5% (or 14-19 kg CO₂ per kWp).Optimized HJT cell manufacturing - Streamlining production to just four steps (compared to 10-13 steps for TOPCon/BC solar cells) and lowering operating temperature to <230 °C (compared to 960°C-1050°C typically needed). This reduces energy consumption by 4.2%-5.7% (or 14-21 kg CO₂ per kWp).Lower total energy consumption - Throughout the entire LC module production, the total energy consumption is around 105.62 MWh/MW, representing an energy saving of 8.8%-10.7%, compared to TOPCon and BC solar module production.Altogether, these improvements shorten the carbon payback time of Canadian Solar's LC modules by approximately 11%, compared to conventional N-type silicon-based modules available today.Canadian Solar's Low Carbon modules enable customers to achieve two goals at once - deploying one of the industry's most efficient, high-power modules while significantly reducing the carbon footprint of the solar power systems.The LC modules are also fully compatible with Canadian Solar's inverter portfolio. For example, the 350-kW utility inverter portfolio features a 40 A MPPT DC input current, maximizing bifacial gain and maintaining excellent performance even in high-temperature environments up to 45 °C."We are proud to introduce our new environmentally friendly, low-carbon modules, marking a key milestone in sustainable solar manufacturing," said Thomas Koerner, Corporate Senior Vice President of Canadian Solar. "By combining advanced wafer innovations with heterojunction (HJT) cell technology, we are significantly reducing the carbon footprint of solar energy while maintaining the proven reliability and high efficiency Canadian Solar is known for."Canadian Solar's low-carbon modules will be showcased at RE+ 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada, from September 9 to 11, 2025. Visit Canadian Solar's booth V10031 to learn more.About Canadian Solar Inc.Canadian Solar is one of the world's largest solar technology and renewable energy companies. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Kitchener, Ontario, the Company is a leading manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules; provider of solar energy and battery energy storage solutions; and developer, owner, and operator of utility-scale solar power and battery energy storage projects. Over the past 24 years, Canadian Solar has successfully delivered nearly 165 GW of premium-quality, solar photovoltaic modules to customers across the world. Through its subsidiary e-STORAGE, Canadian Solar has shipped over 13 GWh of battery energy storage solutions to global markets as of June 30, 2025, boasting a $3 billion contracted backlog as of June 30, 2025. Since entering the project development business in 2010, Canadian Solar has developed, built, and connected approximately 12 GWp of solar power projects and 6 GWh of battery energy storage projects globally. Its geographically diversified project development pipeline includes 27 GWp of solar and 80 GWh of battery energy storage capacity in various stages of development. Canadian Solar is one of the most bankable companies in the solar and renewable energy industry, having been publicly listed on the NASDAQ since 2006. For additional information about the Company, follow Canadian Solar on LinkedIn or visit www.canadiansolar.com