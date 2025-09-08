Eaton and Xendee Collaborate to Optimize Microgrid Performance Using AI-Powered Tools for Greater Energy Savings, Security and Sustainability

Intelligent power management company Eaton is collaborating with Xendee Corporation, a provider of the leading design and operation platform for distributed energy and microgrid systems. Xendee's cutting-edge microgrid modeling and operations platform combined with Eaton's engineering expertise and proven power distribution technologies deliver a fully integrated microgrid solution. Eaton led a Series B financing round for Xendee Corporation to further accelerate the deployment of artificial intelligence (AI) powered tools for distributed energy resources (DERs), and to help power the next phase of Xendee's growth. Together, the companies will provide customers a streamlined path to design, deploy and operate highly efficient, resilient microgrids and DERs.



According to the International Energy Agency, adoption of AI across the buildings sector alone could save up to 300-terawatt-hours (TWh) of energy annually. Eaton and Xendee will help customers leverage AI for new and existing microgrids using onsite energy sources, to sustainably meet energy demands, strengthen energy resilience and drive substantial operating cost savings."Together with Xendee, we're unlocking new ways to help customers maximize the functionality and value of their microgrid investments across North America and Europe," said Angie McMillin, president of Energy Solutions and Services at Eaton. "We're confident that uniting Eaton's proven microgrid expertise, intelligent power management solutions and services with Xendee's advanced digital optimization technology will better position microgrid operators to seize the opportunities created by the energy transition.""Our partnership with Eaton allows us to provide a full-suite solution for microgrids by combining Xendee's design and Model Predictive Control software and distributed energy modeling expertise with Eaton's control hardware and expertise, providing microgrid project owners and developers what they need to implement systems at scale and maximize their return on assets," said Adib Nasle, Co-Founder and CEO of Xendee.The collaboration couples Eaton microgrid hardware and engineering service capabilities with Xendee's AI-powered Model Predictive Control software, which continually evaluates and optimizes microgrid systems with AI forecasted alternatives. Xendee's solution is hardware agnostic, allowing DER operators to seamlessly manage over 27 different types of technologies, including solar, battery energy storage systems, nuclear, linear generators, and combined heat and power. The solution will unlock real-time operational adjustments for microgrid systems that help lead to significant cost savings, enhanced resilience, reduced emissions and extended equipment lifespans.Eaton will showcase its microgrid capabilities and expertise in booth #V8071, and lead three microgrid-focused educational sessions, during RE+ 2025. Learn more about how the company's Everything as a Grid approach is helping communities and businesses reduce the cost and environmental impact of energy.Xendee will lead two sessions at RE+ 2025, focused on a standardized and phased approach to powering data centers with distributed energy, and why developers are transitioning from PV-based systems to microgrids. Learn more about how Xendee's approach to powering data centers streamlines the creation of an optimal multi-year strategy for lower costs and maximum resilience.About Xendee CorporationXendee is an award-winning software platform built to integrate the feasibility analysis and proposal building, portfolio assessment, detailed engineering, and operation of Distributed Energy Resources and EV fast-charging infrastructure. It is the only integrated provider of microgrid design and Artificial Intelligence-based microgrid operation optimization software. Xendee's techno-economic algorithms can produce an ideal investment solution and operation schedule to meet organizational goals which can include reducing costs, cutting CO2 emissions, and increasing resilience. Explore how Xendee can empower your organization by setting up a call with us at xendee.com/demo.About EatonEaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to protecting the environment and improving the quality of life for people everywhere. We make products for the data center, utility, industrial, commercial, machine building, residential, aerospace and mobility markets. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power ─ today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we're helping to solve the world's most urgent power management challenges and building a more sustainable society for people today and generations to come.Founded in 1911, Eaton has continuously evolved to meet the changing and expanding needs of our stakeholders. With revenues of nearly $25 billion in 2024, the company serves customers in more than 160 countries. For more information, visit www.eaton.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.