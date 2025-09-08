Energy Tech Company WATTMORE Launches New Intellect EnFORM Solar Monitoring Product

WATTMORE, an energy management system (EMS) software and service provider for energy storage systems, announced today they have launched their latest product to meet the widespread demand for a flexible and smart alternative to outdated solar monitoring industry incumbents. Intellect EnFORM is a next-generation Solar, Storage and Beyond Data Acquisition System (DAS) and Energy Management interface that combines secure, ruggedized field hardware with enterprise-grade cloud analytics.



EnFORM enables real-time monitoring, control, and optimization of solar, storage, and energy assets across portfolios. WATTMORE's proprietary, integrated AI O&M Agent, Solstice, provides proactive insights, predictive analytics, automated reporting, and decision-making support for maximizing system uptime, maintenance ROI, and compliance, all on one cohesive platform."We consistently heard from customers and prospects that while they were interested in our EMS software to pair with their rapidly growing energy storage pipeline, they had a crisis in confidence in available solar monitoring or SCADA tools. EnFORM is the solution to that problem for developers, asset owners, and Independent Power Producers and comes at a critical time for the renewables industry," said WATTMORE Founder and CEO JW Postal.WATTMORE is a Colorado-based energy tech company, with patented EMS software. The leadership team are veterans of the solar and energy industry: Founder and CEO JW Postal brought on Board Member and CTO Eric Hinckley along with experienced CFO Marc Bencivenni to WATTMORE."The leadership team at WATTMORE has over 18 years of experience collaborating, building, and delivering cutting edge products. Our years of work together led to the rapid development and delivery of the Intellect EnFORM Solar Monitoring Product. EnFORM is built for massive scale and will become the new standard in solar monitoring," said WATTMORE CTO Eric Hinkley.Intellect EnFORM is built for flexibility. The platform is hardware agnostic, and customers can seamlessly manage standalone BESS systems, BESS paired with solar or standalone solar systems with a unified back office solution."The EnFORM solar monitoring platform is already providing critical data to dozens of customers, offering them painless and fast alternatives to other products on the market at virtually no out-of-pocket cost," said WATTMORE CFO Marc Bencivenni.To do a demo of our software or get pricing for your project(s), visit wattmore.com.WATTMORE is hosting a product launch party at RE+ on Tuesday September 9th at Wynn Las Vegas. For additional details and to RSVP, contact jw.postal@wattmore.com.About WATTMOREWATTMORE delivers transformative technology to accelerate the impact of energy storage and digitized energy systems. Our AI-powered patented software, including Intellect OPERATE Energy Management System, Intellect EnFORM Solar Monitoring, and Intellect Plan, our proprietary forecasting tool, help asset owners, utilities, and developers optimize and monetize renewable energy and storage systems. To learn more about WATTMORE, visit us at www.wattmore.com and on LinkedIn.