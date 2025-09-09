EcoFlow OCEAN Pro, the All-New, Industry-Leading Residential Energy Storage Solution, Heading to RE+

EcoFlow, a leading eco-friendly energy solutions company, will showcase its newly launched OCEAN Pro residential energy storage system at RE+ 2025, the largest clean energy event in North America.



EcoFlow OCEAN Pro is a fully integrated whole-home energy solution designed to deliver homeowners more control over their energy while easing setup for installers. It offers 24 kW output, multi-source backup support, AI-driven energy optimization and multi-layer protection system. These features combine to deliver reliable whole-home power, maximum bill savings, and industry-leading safety and reliability.OCEAN Pro is built to handle large homes and is the perfect answer to high electricity costs, extreme weather events and power outages. Homeowners can now tackle rising energy challenges and fully leverage their rooftop solar investments. Advanced technology, unmatched capabilities and sleek design makes it a standout in the home energy space.SGS's World First UL9540B Certification for Fire SafetySGS, the world's leading Testing, Inspection and Certification company, will award EcoFlow OCEAN Pro its first UL9540B certificate. To be presented at RE+, the certificate is widely regarded as one of the most rigorous standards in the residential solar storage industry, particularly when it comes to protection during wildfires and overheat safety. This achievement establishes a new global benchmark for home energy storage safety and demonstrates EcoFlow's leadership in advancing industry standards."We recently adopted UL 9540B with insights from firefighters around the world in order to enhance fire safety of residential battery systems," said John Ciliege, Vice President of SGS Connectivity Services and Global Head of Nationally Recognized Testing Laboratory (NRTL). "We found EcoFlow OCEAN Pro to not only meet but exceeded standards after rigorous testing at our new lab in Auburn Hills, Mich. We applaud EcoFlow's commitment to delivering safe solutions for homeowners worldwide."EcoFlow managed this industry-first all while delivering a system with unmatched power, capable of running two 5-ton central air conditioners simultaneously. It also operates across extreme temperatures beyond its competitors (-4 to 140°F) and offers long-term reliability with the industry's longest 15-year warranty.Collaboration with Texas Instruments for Superior PerformanceEcoFlow OCEAN Pro harnesses cutting-edge technologies from Texas Instruments (TI) to deliver exceptional performance, efficiency and safety. Through the integration of TI's C2000™ real-time microcontrollers, OCEAN Pro achieves precise power conversion control with advanced peripherals, real-time diagnostics and comprehensive safety features, making it capable of handling diverse power requirements and complex operations.The system's capabilities are further enhanced by TI's BQ79616 scalable daisy-chain battery monitor, which delivers industry-leading voltage measurement accuracy across all battery cells. This ensures real-time protection against critical conditions including overcharging, deep discharging and overheating. With its integrated cell-balancing functionality, the system significantly extends battery lifespan while maintaining consistent and reliable performance across varying conditions."Our ongoing collaboration with EcoFlow represents TI's commitment to advancing sustainable power solutions," said Henrik Mannesson, general manager, Energy Infrastructure at Texas Instruments. "By integrating our analog and embedded technologies—from GaN power stages to battery management systems to C2000™ real-time microcontrollers, TI and EcoFlow are enabling efficient, reliable and safe power solutions. Our technology, system expertise and manufacturing leadership, are helping extend access to affordable, sustainable power for everyday consumers."Streamlined for InstallersEcoFlow's engineers know system performance is only part of the equation for professional installers. OCEAN Pro is designed for an easier installation process in order to cut on-site time and improve installation efficiency and profitability.Its 3-in-1 Smart Electrical Panel integrates panel, gateway and ATS into a single unit, reducing a typical two-day installation to one. Installers can reduce complexity, complete more projects and deliver higher-value systems with three-minute commissioning and one-click system configuration.The system is backed by a 15-year warranty, 24/7 monitoring and rapid-response service, including VIP installer support with a 30-second response time and 48-hour parts replacement guarantee. These tools give installers confidence and ensure long-term reliability for customers.U.S. Market ExpansionEcoFlow's expansion into U.S. residential energy storage with OCEAN Pro comes after already delivering solutions to more than 17,000 European households. It is ideal for the country's larger homes with demanding power needs as well as its extreme weather and more frequent blackouts. Where conventional storage systems often fall short, OCEAN Pro offers U.S. installers the right tool for the job.Visit EcoFlow at RE+ 2025, Booth V11457, to see the OCEAN Pro and learn more about the company's installer partner network.About EcoFlow:EcoFlow is a leading provider of eco-friendly energy solutions, committed to powering a new world. Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow has aimed to be the FIRST in power solutions — Flexible, Innovative, Reliable, Simple, and Thorough — for individuals and families, whether at home, outdoors or on the go. With a smart manufacturing center in China, and headquarters in the USA, Germany and Japan, EcoFlow has empowered over 5 million users in 140 markets worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.ecoflow.com/us.