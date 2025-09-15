Affordable Wire Management Expands Strata Cleats Offerings at RE+2025

Las Vegas — September 15, 2025 —Affordable Wire Management (AWM), a leading provider of utility-scale PV Cable Management Systems (CMS) and wire management solutions for Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), today announced the company's expanding suite of Strata Cleats.



More Headlines Articles

Strata Cleats are incorporated into the company's proven Strata for BESS suite—which includes Strata Pack and Strata Stack—to meet the evolving needs of utility-scale BESS and hybrid PV and BESS power plants."We are expanding our product family to include solutions for a wider range of cable sizes for both Direct Current (DC) and Alternating Current (AC) configurations," explained Scott Rand, CEO and Co-founder of AWM. "By broadening our offerings, AWM is ensuring developers and EPCs have purpose-built options that eliminate the need to compromise and adapt."Strata Cleats benefits include:· Universal design compatibility: Full suite of offerings to seamlessly integrate across all major BESS layouts and electrical designs· Cable saddle integration: A first-of-its-kind feature that supports additional smaller cables without requiring separate hangers· Proven reliability: Maintains IEC fault-rated current testing and spacing standardsAs with all of AWM's ampacity-optimized BESS cable management solutions, these offerings demonstrate the company's commitment to listening to customers and delivering innovations that streamline installation, improve safety, and reduce power plant lifecycle costs.About Affordable Wire ManagementAffordable Wire Management (AWM) delivers innovative, precision-engineered Cable Management Systems (CMS) and Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) wire management solutions to all of the nation's top-ranked EPCs. AWM's ampacity-optimized solar CMS hangers include the Arden Hanger, the Hail-Stow Hanger, and the Pinyon Hanger. Supporting products include the Bonsai Module Cable Hanger, the SUMAC Rail, and the Solar LOTO. AWM's Strata is a purpose-built wire management solution engineered specifically for today's market-leading BESS platforms. All offerings are designed to excel in both economics and longevity, and to further accelerate the widespread adoption of clean energy. To date, over 30 GW of AWM solutions have been installed across projects worldwide, with the average grid-scale power plant more than 200 MW in size. All AWM products listed in the company's catalog can be customized to meet the specific requirements of utility-scale projects. For more information, please visit the AWM website or reach out to AWM via email at sales@affordablewm.com.