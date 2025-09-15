From Research to Industry: The Future of Solar at the EU PVSEC 2025 in Bilbao

The 42nd edition of the European Photovoltaic Solar Energy Conference and Exhibition will take place from 22 to 26 September in Bilbao, Spain. For five days, researchers, industry leaders and policymakers from around the world will showcase the latest scientific breakthroughs, exchange insights and engage in dialogue on the future of solar energy. Being more than a conference, the EU PVSEC is a platform where knowledge, ideas and partnerships drive progress across the entire PV value chain.



More Headlines Articles

Global Perspectives on the Future of SolarThe event opens with a dynamic programme that sets the tone for the week. Plenary presentations will explore the ubiquity of photovoltaics both in the grid and applications, followed by the awarding of the Alexander Edmond Becquerel Prize to Walburga Hemetsberger for her outstanding contribution to Europe's solar sector. Keynote speeches will address how global shifts are driving change in the PV sector, while a high-level panel discussion on "Solar in Turbulent Times: Global Dynamics and the Way Forward" will bring together perspectives from Europe, Asia, and the US.More Than 1,100 Presentations Driving Solar ProgressThis year's scientific programme offers a broad spectrum of innovation across the PV value chain. From record efficiencies in silicon cells and the rise of perovskite tandems to advances in grid integration and sustainability, the latest research demonstrates how technology is evolving at every level. Sessions will highlight system-level solutions such as forecasting, maintenance, Agri-PV and applications from buildings to mobility, while discussions on reliability, bankability, scalability and manufacturing, grid flexibility enablers and socio-economic impacts confirm photovoltaics at the centre of the global energy transition. With more than 1,100 scientific presentations, the scientific programme provides an unparalleled opportunity to explore the breakthroughs driving the future of solar.Connecting Science, Industry and InnovationAlongside the scientific programme, 17 Parallel Events by partner organisations will explore specialised topics at the crossroads of research, innovation and policy. The Industry Forum complements this with dedicated sessions on PV production in Europe, global market dynamics, grid integration and key technologies. At the same time, the international exhibition serves as a B2B hub where leading companies present their latest solutions, creating opportunities for networking and collaboration between research and industry at the forefront of photovoltaic development.Looking Ahead to 2026For the first time in over four decades, the EU PVSEC is breaking with tradition by announcing the location of next year's event ahead of the Closing Ceremony. This early announcement allows participants in Bilbao to prepare collaborations and plan meetings for the year ahead.We are delighted to share that the 43rd edition of the EU PVSEC will take place from 14 to 18 September 2026 in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, a vibrant, forward-looking city and a recognised frontrunner in renewable energies.