RAND PV Achieves UL Certification for Combiner Boxes, Advancing Safety and Reliability in Solar Projects

Lakemoor, IL — September 3, 2025 — RAND PV, a trusted provider of top-quality photovoltaic (PV) solutions, announces UL certification of its line of combiner boxes. This certification marks a major milestone for the company and provides solar developers, EPCs, and end-users with assurance in safety, performance, and compliance with rigorous industry standards.



Combiner boxes are a critical component in utility-scale and commercial solar projects, consolidating multiple PV strings into a single output while safeguarding systems against faults. By earning UL certification, RAND PV demonstrates that its products meet nationally recognized standards for safety and reliability—helping reduce risk, streamline project approvals, and build customer confidence."Receiving UL certification is an important milestone for our team and a testament to our commitment to quality," said Neal Katz, President of RAND PV. "Our customers depend on us to deliver solutions that perform reliably in the field and meet the highest safety standards. With this certification, we are helping them accelerate projects while minimizing risk."RAND PV's certified combiner boxes are engineered for durability and efficiency, designed to operate in demanding environments while optimizing energy collection. The certification validates the company's continuous efforts to invest in innovation and product excellence for the renewable energy sector.About RAND PVRAND PV is a leader in providing reliable, superior photovoltaic solutions that support the global transition to clean energy. With a focus on safety, innovation, and customer success, RAND PV delivers products engineered for performance in the most challenging solar environments.For more information, visit randpv.com or call (847) 299-8884.