Nexamp Secures $350 Million from Macquarie Asset Management and a Development Facility from Nomura for its Utility-Scale Solar and Storage Assets

Sep. 16, 2025 - Nexamp, a leading developer, owner and operator of solar and battery storage assets across the U.S., has secured $350 million in financing from Macquarie Asset Management to support the construction of its first utility-scale solar and battery storage projects. In a separate transaction, the company also has raised additional development capital from Nomura to advance earlier-stage project development and sustain its robust national pipeline of utility-scale opportunities.



The Macquarie transaction enables Nexamp to execute its near-term construction plans. The facility was originated by Macquarie and underscores the firm's growing presence in the domestic infrastructure credit market. The funding will enable Nexamp to advance a significant portion of its 6 GW pipeline, which has been under development since the company's expansion into the utility-scale segment in 2021.The Nomura investment complements this structure by supplying flexible capital to support development activities of its next tranche of utility-scale projects. Together, these commitments enable Nexamp to meet both immediate construction needs and long-term development growth, a dual-track approach that strengthens the company's market leadership."Access to capital across both development and construction is essential for building the scale of projects that today's energy market demands," said Zaid Ashai, Chairman and CEO of Nexamp. "These financings, secured from two world-class partners, ensure that Nexamp can both deliver on the near-term buildout of utility-scale solar and storage and invest in the development pipeline that will power the next phase of growth. This is about building a durable platform that meets the country's rising demand for easy-to-deploy, more affordable energy."Macquarie's financing will facilitate the construction of more than 1 GW (AC) of solar and storage projects across the high-demand MISO, ERCOT and NYISO markets, while Nomura's capital will advance development activities in MISO, NYISO and PJM, three of the nation's fastest-growing regions for utility-scale renewables. Nexamp's long-term expertise in greenfield development of commercial distributed generation assets will complement its successful development of new utility-scale projects. Leveraging its proven platform and extensive industry experience, the company is positioned to broaden its geographic reach and expand delivery of clean energy resources in markets where reliability, affordability, and speed of deployment are critical."We are looking forward to the expansion of our partnership with the Nexamp team as they embark on the next chapter of strategic growth. We believe this relationship will allow the team to realize rapid success in the utility-scale energy transition market," added Harlan Cherniak, Head of Americas Infrastructure Debt at Macquarie Asset Management. "Through this $US350 million facility, we will continue to solidify our Credit & Insurance division as a global leader in the infrastructure and asset-based credit market.""This transaction represents a remarkable milestone for Nexamp with their inaugural investment and entry in the US utility scale sector. We are thrilled to support their growth strategy," added Vinod Mukani, Global Head of Nomura Infrastructure & Power Business (IPB) Nomura.Alain Halimi, Managing Director, IPB Nomura added: "We look forward to our partnership with Nexamp in conjunction with Macquarie, as Nexamp continues to rapidly scale up within the utility scale sector. Supporting decarbonization and best in class developers like Nexamp is a cornerstone of our business."Nexamp is the nation's largest community solar and commercial-scale distributed generation owner. With its expansion into utility-scale solar and battery storage, the company is applying its proven model of vertically integrated development, deployment, and asset management to deliver clean energy at greater scale. Backed by leading global institutional equity sponsors and a track record of execution, Nexamp is well-positioned to capture the growing demand for renewables across regional markets and customer segments.PEI Global Partners served as financial advisor to Nexamp on both transactions. PEI is a private, closely held investment bank specializing in mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, capital raises, and financings in power and infrastructure.About NexampNexamp is transforming the new energy economy with proven solar and storage solutions, and inviting individuals, communities, and businesses to take part in the benefits. Our end-to-end capabilities—including project development and acquisition, design, construction, and asset management—uniquely position Nexamp to accelerate the transition to a cleaner domestic grid. By building integrated clean energy infrastructure, we ensure that both savings and job opportunities reach everyday Americans. With more than 1 GW of renewable energy-generating assets currently in operation and several more gigawatts under construction or in development, we're building a cleaner and more resilient future. Visit us at www.nexamp.com.