Avathon Launches Autonomous AI Platform to Transform Renewable Energy Operations

Avathon, a leader in intelligent energy solutions, today announced the launch of its groundbreaking AI-powered Autonomy Platform, a first-of-its-kind solution designed to improve profitability in a market confronted with tax and policy headwinds.



The Autonomy Platform moves beyond traditional monitoring and analytics to deliver a true end-to-end autonomous system for operations. By ingesting complex system and device data on assets, suppliers, logistics and policy, the platform unifies systems and teams, and deploys intelligent agents to drive real-time, AI-powered decisions. Avathon enables solar, wind, battery storage, and hydroelectric operators to cut operational costs by up to 17%, reduce unplanned downtime by as much as 20%, and boost annual revenue 4-9% — measurable impacts that directly offset the financial strain of reduced subsidies."The renewable energy industry is at a critical inflection point, with rapid growth creating immense operational complexity and at the same time facing policy headwinds," said Pervinder Johar, Avathon CEO. "Our Autonomy Platform is the answer. We're providing a fully automated intelligent system that makes real-time decisions, transforming how assets are managed from the ground up."Avathon's Autonomy Platform is built on the foundation of a computational knowledge graph architecture infused with advanced machine learning, language, and vision models that integrate seamlessly with existing data systems, including SCADA, weather, markets, compliance, and work orders. Unlike other solutions, it is designed to take intelligent, automated action without human intervention, ushering in a new paradigm of savings and efficiencies from autonomous operations.Autonomous Intelligence in Action, Designed for Profitability:• Autonomous Asset Management: Optimizes asset performance in real time, taking intelligent action to identify performance anomalies and provide specific actions or dynamic dispatch adjustments to capture market opportunities and maximize profitability.• Intelligent Work Orchestration: Predicts component failures, automatically generates work orders, orchestrates maintenance by aligning real-time operational data with workforce skills, availability, and spare parts inventory.• Hyper-Accurate Forecasting: Delivers precise forecasts for energy output and maintenance needs by analyzing a vast array of operational data points to maximize revenue, enable strategic planning and reduce revenue volatility.• Automate Compliance: Automates contract management and compliance tasks to ensure timely action, preventing penalties for non-compliance. Invoice generation and reporting is automated through the integration of production and market data.The Avathon Autonomy Platform is available now.About AvathonAvathon develops cutting-edge software to accelerate the global energy transition. Its mission is to empower renewable energy stakeholders to collaborate seamlessly, automate critical workflows, and make intelligent decisions that maximize returns while advancing sustainability. For more information, visit www.avathon.com.