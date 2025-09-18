Jupiter Power, Consumers Energy Celebrate Michigan's First Operational Utility-Scale Battery Energy Storage System

On Wednesday, Jupiter Power LLC ("Jupiter Power") and Consumers Energy hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the successful commercial operations of the Tibbits Energy Storage Facility, the first-of-its-size operational battery energy storage system in Michigan. The 100 MW, four-hour duration facility, located in Coldwater Township, will help meet the increasing energy needs of Michigan residents.



In June 2024, Consumers Energy announced a long-term agreement to purchase 100 MW of capacity from the Tibbits facility to be built and operated by Jupiter Power. The project went online earlier this summer and is the first of several large-scale battery projects that Consumers Energy will help bring online this decade."Jupiter is proud to have completed Michigan's first utility-scale energy storage project, which will increase Consumers Energy's supply of reliable, flexible energy solutions to meet customer needs and also bring many benefits to the Coldwater community," said Jack Godshall, Chief Commercial Officer of Jupiter Power. "Tibbits puts Jupiter's total battery storage projects now in operation or under construction at nearly 3GWh, and with more than 12GW of new projects in development, we have much more to do - including in Michigan.""We're grateful to work with Jupiter Power to develop a project that helps Consumers Energy reliably and affordably power our growing state," said Sri Maddipati, Consumers Energy's president of electric supply. "Tibbits represents an example our commitment to serving our friends and neighbors with power generated - and stored - here in Michigan."Jupiter Power is also advancing the proposed 100 MW Voyager Battery Storage project in Saline Township, supported by a long-term power purchase agreement with Consumers Energy. Together, the Tibbits and Voyager projects will help Consumers Energy meet growing customer demand and support grid reliability in Michigan.About Jupiter PowerJupiter is a leading energy storage infrastructure platform with deep trading, analytics, development, finance, operations, and construction capabilities and unparalleled intellectual property in dispatch optimization. The company is developing more than 12,000 MW of projects from California to Maine, and has offices in Austin and Houston, Texas, and Chicago, Illinois. For more information on Jupiter Power LLC, please visit our Twitter, LinkedIn, or Facebook pages or visit www.jupiterpower.io.About Consumers EnergyConsumers Energy is Michigan's largest energy provider, providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.8 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties. Consumers Energy knows job number one is to keep the lights on for customers. We are committed to delivering reliable, clean, and affordable energy to our customers 24/7.For more information about Consumers Energy, go to ConsumersEnergy.com.