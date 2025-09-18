Kseng Solar Marks its 10th Anniversary, Celebrating A Decade of Solar Excellence with Global Partners

On September 11-12, Kseng Solar proudly marked its 10th anniversary with a two-day celebration that gathered clients and partners from across the globe, which highlighted Kseng Solar's decade of growth, manufacturing expertise, and commitment to advancing renewable energy worldwide.

Night Yacht Party - Sailing into a Decade of MemoriesThe celebration began with a glamorous yacht party under the starry sky. Clients and partners enjoyed delicious food, lively music, and vibrant conversations, creating a night filled with endless laughter and unforgettable memories.Exclusive Manufacturing Tour - Inside the Engine of GrowthThe following day, attendees visited Kseng Solar's dual manufacturing bases in Xiamen and Zhangzhou. The tour provided a firsthand look at Kseng's vertically integrated production, the driving force behind its ability to deliver high-quality, reliable solar racking and tracking solutions over the past decade.Grand Banquet - A Night of Energy and AppreciationThe celebration concluded with a grand banquet, a night of nonstop energy.Featured heartfelt speeches from CEO Yu Bin, live performances, exciting prize draws, the evening was filled with a spirit of gratitude and shared excitement for the future of solar energy.While the 10th anniversary celebration has drawn to a close, Kseng Solar's journey continues. Dedicated to providing solar racking and tracking systems since 2015, driven by dual manufacturing bases and vertically integrated production, Kseng Solar will continue to deliver more top-tier solar racking solutions, empower the world with clean energy.