GoldenPeaks Capital and Huawei Expand Their Renewable Energy Partnership with Grid Forming BESS Projects in Europe

GoldenPeaks Capital (GPC), one of the largest leading independent power producers in Central Eastern Europe, and Huawei Polska Sp. z o.o., have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) cooperation. The two parties will carry out in-depth cooperation focusing on 500MWh BESS.



Adriano Agosti, Founder and Chairman of GPC and Mr. Jianjun Zhou, Vice President of Huawei and President of Global Marketing, Sales and Services of Huawei Digital Power, attended the signing ceremony, with the MoU formally signed by Fubin Lu, Chief Procurement Officer of GPC, and Nathan Zhao, Director of Huawei Poland Digital Power, marking a new milestone in the strategic synergy of the two parties driving the European energy transition process.This cooperation is strengthened at a significant moment of global transition from classic energy structures accelerating into their transition to renewable energy. With the aim to cope with grid stability challenges due to the increasing high proportion of renewable energy and its integration into the grid, the two parties will combine their core strengths to build state of the art industry benchmark projects. Huawei will provide its proven, All-Scenario Grid Forming energy storage platform, together with its leading safety standards. GPC, will further leverage its expertise and growth strategy in the Central and Eastern European markets, driving technology deployment and commercial operation and supporting the region's ongoing energy transition."The signing of this MoU is an important milestone in the strategic cooperation between Huawei and GPC," said Mr. Zhou. "Huawei Digital Power will support GPC's energy storage strategy in Europe with All-Scenario Grid Forming capabilities and end-to-end high-quality standards covering R&D, production, and services, to jointly respond to the EU's carbon neutrality goals."For GPC, this cooperation will provide key technical support for its strategy of strengthening its presence in Poland and Hungary among other countries. As a major investor in the renewable energy sector in Central and Eastern Europe, GPC has built a solid PV foundation in Poland and Hungary: in 2024, it advanced its "2024 1GW Asset Target" by acquiring extra 283MW solar projects under construction; In June 2025, it added another 54MW/216MWh BESS into overall renewable portfolios bringing the total RtB BESS portfolio to 392MW/1.6GWh. All these projects have obtained 17-year revenue guarantees through Poland's capacity market auctions.Adriano Agosti, Founder and Chairman of GoldenPeaks Capital stated: "Huawei's technological innovation and GPC's regional business presence complement each other seamlessly. Together we are setting new industry benchmarks in advanced battery storage systems. Guided by a strong commitment to innovation and sustainability, GoldenPeaks Capital has leveraged its extensive expertise to become a leader in this field."Recognizing the critical importance of energy storage GoldenPeaks Capital has invested heavily in state-of-the-art solutions that strengthen the reliability and efficiency of solar power projects. Its systems excel in optimizing peak shaving, time-of-use management, and demand charge reduction - delivering maximum value and cost savings for their clients.A Proven PartnershipThe partnership between Huawei and GPC has delivered outstanding results since its inception seven years ago. Leveraging Huawei's strong local technical expertise, comprehensive service capabilities, and global supply chain, GPC has ensured the stable operation of its 1.7GW solar projects in Poland and Hungary.Building on this foundation, the two parties are now committed to delivering 500MWh of BESS projects. This milestone not only represents GPC's ongoing investment in its latest BESS business division, but its trust in Huawei's ability to deliver high-quality, reliable technology that will change the energy landscape across Europe. Moreover, this partnership offers a framework for future projects, paving the way for GPC's plans of deploying multiple utility-scale BESS projects across its core markets.About GoldenPeaks CapitalGoldenPeaks Capital, is a company specializing in the construction and operation of solar systems and one of the largest photovoltaic system owners in Poland and Hungary, with over 15 years of experience in structuring energy projects worldwide. In addition, GPC is a pioneer in the introduction of new technologies in Eastern Europe with various BESS + PV pilot projects in Poland and Hungary. GoldenPeaks Capital will further increase the pace of shaping the industry of renewable energies in Eastern Europe by applying the seamless integration of all sectors of GPC, such as project development & engineering, financing & structuring, supply chain management, construction & commissioning, asset operations, and commercial & energy sales among others, ensuring an invaluable alignment of methodologies, ethics and goals. GoldenPeaks Capital has been awarded for its green commitment, receiving the highest sustainability quality score (SQS1) from Moody's for their green bond framework.www.goldenpeakscapital.com