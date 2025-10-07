PRI Engineering Acquires Ecora, to Drive Growth in Infrastructure and Renewables

PRI Engineering, a leader in geotechnical and environmental engineering services, has acquired Ecora, a Kelowna-based multi-disciplinary engineering consulting firm known with strong roots in the Okanagan and Lower Mainland. This strategic combination creates a powerful, combined entity that will provide expanded and enhanced services to clients across the infrastructure, renewables, and public sectors.



The acquisition brings together PRI Engineering's extensive resources and diverse expertise with Ecora's deep-rooted brand and strong local market presence. Ecora, founded in 2010, will continue to operate under its respected brand but will be identified as "Ecora - Powered by PRI". The firm is now better positioned to deliver innovative and sustainable solutions that meet the evolving needs of its clients."This is an exciting day for our firms and our clients," said Arash Yazdani, Principal at PRI Engineering. "Ecora has built an incredible brand and reputation based on technical excellence and client commitment. Our vision is to amplify that success by providing the support and resources needed to accelerate growth, particularly in the infrastructure, renewables, and public sectors. We look forward to working with the talented Ecora team to create a new, more dynamic future for the company and its clients."This acquisition ensures that Ecora's clients will continue to receive the same high-quality service they have come to expect, now backed by an even stronger network of resources and expertise. The combined firm is dedicated to maintaining the integrity of existing projects and building long-term relationships through a shared commitment to quality and client satisfaction.About Ecora Consultants Ltd. (www.ecora.ca)Ecora is a full-service engineering and environmental consultancy based in Kelowna, BC, with a strong presence in British Columbia's Okanagan and Lower Mainland. Specializing in geotechnical, civil, structural, hydrotechnical, materials, forestry, and GIS services, Ecora provides comprehensive solutions for clients in the infrastructure, renewables, and public sectors. The firm is dedicated to delivering superior project outcomes and building long-term value for its clients.About PRI Engineering (www.priengineering.com)PRI Engineering is a consulting firm specializing in geotechnical, civil, structural, environmental, and materials engineering, providing comprehensive solutions to clients across the infrastructure, renewable energy, and public sectors. With a commitment to quality and strategic partnerships, the firm leverages its extensive expertise and robust resources to empower its clients with innovative solutions that drive success.