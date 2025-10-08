Terrawatt’s First Photovoltaic Project Enters Construction Phase

The project will install just under 1 MWp of capacity, producing enough clean electricity to prevent around 540 tonnes of CO₂ emissions annually — equivalent to 16,200 tonnes over the plant’s 30-year lifespan. Operations are expected to begin in the second quarter of 2026.

Rome, 8 October 2025 — Terrawatt, the Rome-based renewable energy start-up, has entered the first construction phase of its portfolio of photovoltaic projects, marking a key milestone in the company's growth. With a pipeline of approximately 250 MW of solar PV under development across Italy, Terrawatt is now preparing to deliver its first operational plant in Monte San Vito (province of Ancona), set to break ground by year-end.



The project will install just under 1 MWp of capacity, producing enough clean electricity to prevent around 540 tonnes of CO₂ emissions annually — equivalent to 16,200 tonnes over the plant's 30-year lifespan. Operations are expected to begin in the second quarter of 2026."This project is a significant step for Terrawatt," said Patrick Donati, Founder of Terrawatt. "Securing approval and moving into construction — even in the challenging context of a site located near an airport — confirms the strength of our approach. It shows our ability to navigate complex regulatory frameworks while delivering high-quality renewable infrastructure."Launched in 2022, Terrawatt has quickly built a strong platform for growth. The Monte San Vito plant not only represents the company's first operational project but also ushers in the next development phase, covering construction, grid connection, and the signing of power purchase agreements (PPAs). These milestones will act as a springboard for Terrawatt's wider portfolio, now advancing through various permitting stages."Terrawatt is a dynamic and ambitious company." Donati added. "In just three years we have created a solid team capable of developing hundreds of megawatts of renewable energy projects. And this is only the beginning — we have big plans for growth in the years ahead."