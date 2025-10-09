Two-Phase Wave Energy System Offers Scalable, Low-Cost Path to Universal Clean Power

New eBook “Riding the Waves with Archimedes and Girard” presents a practical solution to harness the ocean’s vast, untapped energy potential.

Despite centuries of innovation, less than 1% of global wave energy is currently being utilized — a surprising reality given that the first wave energy patent was filed back in 1799. In his updated eBook, "Riding the Waves with Archimedes and Girard," researcher Md. Moniruzzaman, Executive Engineer at Power Grid Bangladesh, presents a simple, scalable, and low-cost alternative: the Two-Phase Wave Energy System.


This innovative model integrates wave-driven water pumping with hydropower generation, offering a continuous and pollution-free power source from one of nature's most abundant forces — the ocean. The system's design is practical enough that any capable engineering company could implement it for real-world use, particularly in regions affected by energy poverty and climate vulnerability.

