JOIN THE FLIR HACKATHON APP CHALLENGE 2025 AND COMPETE FOR $5,000

The global call is out for developers to create innovative Android apps using the Flir ACE SDK (Software Development Kit). Flir's Hackathon App Challenge is an opportunity to harness thermal imaging for real-world impact, presenting coders, engineers, and creative thinkers with a chance to win big while overcoming genuine industry challenges. The idea is to build game-changing apps for sectors that include industrial condition monitoring, building diagnostics, or indeed any kind of ‘wildcard' application the imagination conjures.For industrial condition monitoring, innovative apps are required that facilitate the use of thermal imaging to keep power flowing and machines running - negating downtime that can cost thousands of dollars every minute. With a well-executed condition monitoring program, inspectors are able to locate and diagnose early failure signs in machines or electrical systems, prompting targeted and efficient rectification. An app idea here might include collecting and annotating the temperature of electrical components, and suggesting actions based on trends.For building diagnostics and energy efficiency, apps can help maintain the health of a facility. Inspectors use thermal cameras to detect issues such as missing or defective insulation, moisture build-up, water infiltration, inefficient HVAC systems, and air leaks. Documenting and reporting issues is key for this industry as it deals with insurance companies and other stakeholders. How about developing an app that allows inspectors to collect data and easily report issues to building owners and insurance companies?The 2025 Flir Hackathon App Challenge is about more than apps alone - it is about building directly into the Flir ACE platform that powers the new iXX-Series cameras (i34, i64, i35, and i65). The code runs directly on the camera, creating customized inspection workflows and tools. With built-in LTE and cloud connectivity, apps securely share thermal data and reports from the field, without Wi-Fi access.By developing apps for Flir ACE, entrants to the Flir Hackathon App Challenge 2025 could be shaping how technicians around the world capture, analyze, and act on thermal data in real time. It represents a chance to code the future of inspections by giving users a ‘sixth sense'.Places are limited, so applicants are advised to register as soon as possible. The official deadline is 29 December 2025. Following idea submission, competition applicants can participate in the ‘Kick-off Webinar' to learn more about the challenge and how to make their idea stand out. The opportunity also exists to team up with Flir experts and industry leaders to help develop the project.Further details and registration are available at https://Flir.kreativdistrikt.com/